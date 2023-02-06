ATLANTA — A number of Cobb County's lawmakers said Monday it remains to be seen if they’ll support the nascent de-annexation movement in the city of Mableton until a bill is printed and on their desks.
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, said at a county delegation meeting he plans to file legislation in the coming weeks to provide some sort of legislative fix for the more than 3,000 people requesting de-annexation from the newly formed city of Mableton.
That bill could take many forms, from carving off select areas of the city to more sweeping measures like a re-do of the referendum itself.
But a number of Wilkerson’s colleagues — in front of dozens of residents who packed a muggy committee room downtown — appeared skeptical about the feasibility of a clean fix.
“I'm having a hard time understanding why there should be — just based on the fact that some people, a minority of the people want to get out — why should that carry the day?” asked state Rep. Don Parsons, R-north Cobb.
Parsons was not the only lawmaker to raise concerns about the prospect. State Rep. Terry Cummings, D-Mableton, represents the majority of the new city and recalled a conversation with a constituent who voted in favor of cityhood and was concerned that vote would be undone.
“She doesn't want her vote discounted in a legal and lawful election. And as much as everybody in this room keeps skirting around it, that’s the sticking point for me,” Cummings said.
Cummings also said that while the delegation was fiercely divided last year over the other cityhood proposals in Cobb, as well as the redistricting fights of the 2022 session, Mableton didn’t seem to receive the same level of scrutiny.
“I go and I watch the videotape for the city of Mableton (hearings), not one representative was there to object. Not one … I expected to see somebody there if there was such a problem with it. There was nobody there, and that really is astounding,” she added.
State Rep. Jordan Ridley, R-Woodstock, echoed that criticism, saying residents were asking the General Assembly to “pick winners and losers.” While some precincts voted overwhelmingly against cityhood, others were much narrower — and what about the pro-cityhood voters there?
“It's like you're usurping the majority of the people in that district,” he added.
And state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, delegation chairwoman, said de-annexation could throw the March 21 elections into disarray if candidates are later drawn out of the city.
“You have the potential of someone who has been elected to the City Council being told that they can't serve on the council that they were just elected to. That's a problem also,” she told the MDJ.
Much of Monday’s meeting was a reiteration of the many issues cityhood opponents had with the process of creating the city, from issues with the ballot language to the lack of notice for residents.
Lisa Cupid, chair of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, who has thus far remained relatively quiet on the issue, took aim at some of those issues as well.
“I perceive that those that live outside of Mableton,” Cupid said, referring to the heart of historic Mableton, as opposed to the new city as a whole, “were not amply nor reasonably aware of the impact … There has to be some better consideration for how those that could be impacted inside the boundaries are going to receive adequate notice.”
But lawmakers agreed any potential reforms of the cityhood process and the specific issues at hand for Mableton should be two separate conversations. State Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, said while he was “incandescent” last year “over the ability for cities to decide for themselves … I want people to get self-determination for themselves. I don't want to force folks into stuff that they don't want, broadly speaking.”
With only a few weeks until early voting begins, lawmakers would have to work quickly to make any changes to the city that don’t have a ripple effect on the upcoming elections.
State Rep. Michael Smith, D-Marietta, suggested to pro-cityhood advocates that it may be in their best interests to give the de-annexation crowd — who have advanced their own slate of candidates — what they want, lest an anti-cityhood ticket ends up in charge of the fledgling city.
“Do you guys really want to see these people, who are organized, in a special election? Not just special — a special, special election — in March? Nobody else knows about it. Do you guys really want to see these people in March?” Smith asked.
Wilkerson, for his part, told the MDJ he's not yet sure which direction he'll head with the legislation.
"I get why they're not ready to commit, and I get why they would not be ready to say, 'let them go,'" Wilkerson said of his colleagues. He said another option, floated by Setzler, could be postponing the upcoming election.
"We need to get this right, and is now the right time to be rushing to get this right? ... While we try to figure out how to get this right, you move it back. But I think that's something — we'll see what the temperature on that is," he added. "... We can either address it now, or we'll be addressing it for the next few years."
