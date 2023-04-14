KENNESAW — State Rep. Lisa Campbell, D-Kennesaw, joined a Georgia think tank to discuss the reassignment of thousands of Georgians’ eligibility for Medicaid at Kennesaw State University this week.
The think tank argued that the government is not doing enough to communicate to Georgians that their health care coverage may soon change.
State Rep. Lisa Campbell, D-Kennesaw, and David Schaefer, vice president of research and policy at the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, discussed issues regarding the “unwinding” of Medicaid coverage, which the GBPI estimates will leave more than 500,000 Georgians without coverage.
GBPI is a left-leaning Atlanta-based think tank. Campbell, a consultant, was elected to the House last November.
Congress passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act in 2020, which allowed anyone covered under Medicaid to maintain coverage while the Federal Public Health Emergency remained in effect. However, on April 1, the emergency ended, and Georgia must now redetermine the eligibility of 2.7 million residents for Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids.
“The government has not done enough, the state has not done enough, the Biden administration has not done enough,” Schaefer said. “The word needs to be getting out. This thing started 10 days ago and we’re talking about it now. It has already begun.”
Redetermination for Medicaid coverage could leave some people in a gap where they do not make enough to purchase marketplace healthcare but make too much to qualify for Medicaid, Schaefer said.
This gap could lead to difficulties for uninsured people, such as increased trauma and wait times for medical care, Campbell said.
“I see healthcare as the single most influential thing that we as citizens need in order to thrive,” Campbell said.
State Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, chair of the Public Health Committee, said people who fall in that gap should seek to enroll in Gov. Brian Kemp’s new Pathways to Coverage program, a limited expansion of Medicaid which includes work requirements, which will debut July 1.
State officials estimate around 345,000 Georgians will be eligible for Pathways, MDJ partner Capitol Beat News Service reported.
The event at KSU highlighted disparities in health care coverage and how Medicaid unwinding will impact Georgians.
The federal government estimates that nationwide, some 7.9% of Medicaid beneficiaries (6.8 million people) will lose their coverage due to procedural reasons, despite remaining eligible for the benefits.
Some eligible Georgians could lose Medicaid coverage because of red tape, Schaefer said.
Medicaid beneficiaries can check their status at the state’s benefits portal, Georgia Gateway, at gateway.ga.gov/access.
Georgia has begun the reassessment process and must complete it by May 31, 2024.
Schaefer said the risk of many Georgians losing coverage is due to the difficulty of disseminating the message.
“How the heck do you message this to people who are working three jobs, doing shift work?” Schaefer said. “This doesn’t market well. It makes it difficult to communicate. We can’t even get it done in a two-hour program.”
Loss of Medicaid access will also disproportionately affect children and people of color, Schaefer said. Forty-seven percent of Black children and 42% of Hispanic children were enrolled in Medicaid and PeachCare prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the GBPI.
Medicaid enrollment in Georgia increased during the pandemic by 41%, according to the GBPI.
{p dir=”ltr”}Cooper argued that GBPI’s dire warnings about communication were overblown. She said the state has an automatic process of reassessing people’s eligibility and will be contacting Medicaid recipients individually.
{p dir=”ltr”}“The person will either get a notification saying that they have qualified again … or that the state needs more information,” Cooper said.
{p dir=”ltr”}People who lose their coverage have 45 days to appeal it, she added.
{p dir=”ltr”}The state, Cooper said, has selected 100,000 people they think will fall in that gap, and will be contacting them to encourage them to enroll in Pathways.
