Some Cobb County homeowners experienced sticker shock when they opened their mail this week.
That’s because the county’s Board of Tax Assessors has now sent out assessment notices to the vast majority of homeowners across the county. Three out of four homeowners saw the assessed value of their home go up, according to Cobb Chief Appraiser Stephen White.
For many residents, that increase will mean higher property taxes.
Marietta resident Eileen Johnson, who lives in the Lee’s Crossing neighborhood, saw her assessed value increase by 51% since last year, from $352,000 to $532,000.
“It's just shocking,” Johnson said, “and everyone I know is talking about it right now.”
Double-digit digest growth
In April, White projected that the county’s property digest — the total taxable value of residential, commercial and personal property in Cobb — would grow by 13%. That projection, which helps the county in the budget planning process, is typically conservative. White said Thursday the actual number will likely be north of 13%.
Last year, the digest grew by 12.3%, which was the first double-digit yearly increase in more than two decades.
“Cobb County is a very desired location, for many reasons,” White said. “And right now the amount of homes on the market is relatively low. You have more buyers in the market, and so that pushes prices up.”
White is not yet able to calculate the average change in assessed value among Cobb homeowners. But the booming values are illustrated by Cobb’s average home sale price, which jumped by 12.9% from 2021 to 2022, from $401,264 to $453,253.
Residents who disagree with the county’s assessment of their home value have 45 days to file an appeal with the tax assessor’s office.
White encouraged people to make sure the data the county has on their home, such as the year it was built and its square footage, is correct. Residents can also look at recent sales in their neighborhood on the tax assessor’s website to compare the prices to their home value.
If they need help doing that, he added, they can call, email or visit the tax assessor’s office.
White stressed that the assessments are only estimates, not the actual tax bill. Tax bills will be sent out in August by the office of Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson.
Mitigating factors
Assessments use last year’s millage rate to estimate the bill homeowners will receive this year. But Cobb County, its school districts and its cities have not yet set their millage rates for the coming fiscal year.
White pointed out that for homeowners, there are a few reasons their tax bill might be lower than the estimate on their assessment.
The first applies to city of Marietta homeowners, some of whom received inaccurate estimates this year. The error, according to White, was caused by the city providing inaccurate data to his office concerning the floating homestead exemption. Its effect was that some homeowners received artificially high tax estimates that did not include their floating homestead exemption.
What’s more, Marietta City Manager Bill Bruton told the MDJ the budget he plans to bring to the Marietta City Council for approval will include a slight millage rate decrease.
Bruton is proposing the debt service bond be reduced from 1.95 mills to 1.825 mills. That would cause the total city millage rate to decline from 4.817 mills to 4.692 mills.
Another reason residents’ bill may be lower than their estimate applies to Cobb homeowners who live outside the city of Marietta. That’s because Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale has proposed reducing the school district’s millage rate by 0.2 mills. The Cobb school board approved a $1.5 billion budget Thursday night and will vote on the millage rate in July.
Finally, there’s relief from the state coming to homeowners. At the request of Gov. Brian Kemp, the state legislature this spring approved $950 million in property tax relief, which will save homeowners roughly $500.
That relief is not reflected in the assessment notice, but will be applied to the tax bills in August.
‘Adjust the rate’
Johnson said she doesn’t disagree with the county’s assessment of her home’s value, but it shocked her nonetheless.
“We all knew that since the pandemic, homes have skyrocketed in price,” Johnson said. “… They're not wrong on the value, it's just $200,000 more than the last time they valued it.”
Johnson faces the double-edged sword of homeownership. Her home’s value is now more than twice what she paid for it 10 years ago.
“Which is great, until you have to pay your taxes,” she said with a laugh. “It’s only good if you're selling.”
Johnson said she wants to know what the city and school district will do with all of the money it will receive this year from rising property values. While she supports teachers and other public servants, she thinks local governments should consider a rollback.
“It just shouldn't be a cash grab for the county and the city,” Johnson said, adding later, “If they don't need it, they should adjust the rate.”
Denny Wilson, a south Cobb resident, saw a more modest increase in her assessment — from about $262,700 to $278,350, a 6% increase.
Wilson also benefits from the senior school tax exemption, whereby residents over 62 pay no taxes to Cobb schools.
“If it wasn't for that, I'd be up a creek,” she said.
But Wilson said many of her friends across the county have seen dramatic increases, similar to Johnson’s. She thinks the Cobb Board of Commissioners should lower the tax rate.
The county commission will set its millage rate in July.
“If the (Cobb) school board can roll back their millage … And they can still give teachers and staff raises, substantial raises, then why can't the county roll back their millage?” Wilson said.
Another homeowner, east Cobb’s Chris Jones, saw his appraised value spike by 30%, from $476,800 to about $619,700. The tax estimate for his home in the Robinson Farms subdivision jumped by more than $1,000.
“I'm fortunate and blessed enough, my wife and I, where we can handle, and this isn't going to break me,” Jones said. “But I know there's a lot of people in Cobb County who can't.”
Jones and his wife looked through their tax records for their home, which they’ve owned for 18 years. They’ve never seen an assessment increase like this year.
“I'm no fool, I know I bought in east Cobb because it's a very good area, nice housing market, nice schools, nice suburb community, close to the airport, close to town,” he said. “And obviously we've seen our property appreciate, and that's all wonderful and fine and well.”
But he feels this year’s increase is exorbitant, even in a hot market.
He’s glad to see the Cobb school board eyeing a rollback, and hopes the county takes notice.
“When it affects so many people, so quickly, so dramatically, I feel that the county has a duty to take a look at that and maybe roll some of that back,” Jones said.
White’s office reassesses homes all over the county, every year. He said rising prices aren’t unique to any one neighborhood, or to Cobb. The tax digests are growing even faster in neighboring Paulding and Cherokee counties.
“It's all over,” White said. “It's not just Cobb, it's not just even the state of Georgia.”
