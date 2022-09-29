As the predicted path of Tropical Storm Ian has shifted eastward, the forecast for Cobb County has improved.
The storm, which made landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, has since weakened to a tropical storm. It moved northeast through central Florida overnight and is now moving out over the Atlantic Ocean. The storm is expected to make a second landfall in South Carolina Thursday afternoon.
The storm could severely impact coastal Georgia, where a tropical storm warning, hurricane watch, storm surge warning and flood watch remain in effect through tomorrow.
Cobb is seeing sunny weather Thursday with a high of 72 degrees. A wind advisory is in effect throughout much of North Georgia. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts of up to 35 mph are expected throughout the day.
Thursday night is expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.
Friday is expected to be partly sunny in Cobb, with a high near 73 degrees. There is a 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m.
On Friday night, there’s a 50% chance of showers in Cobb. Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Saturday’s forecast has a 30% chance of rain and more cool temperatures, with a high near 68 degrees. That night, expect partly cloudy skies and a low around 54 degrees.
Gov. Brian Kemp ordered a state of emergency for the entire state Tuesday, which remains in effect.
The Georgia Emergency Management Agency is monitoring the storm, and state agencies are standing by to deploy to affected counties, the governor’s office said. Georgia's utility providers are staging equipment, inspecting the right-of-way paths of power lines and preparing to respond to power outages.
In east and southeast Georgia, 2-4 inches of rain and winds of 30-40 mph are possible today and tomorrow, state officials said. A storm surge of 3 to 5 feet is possible along the Georgia coast today and tomorrow morning.
The state Department of Transportation closed the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick Thursday morning, but the Houlihan Bridge over the Savannah River is closed only to boat traffic.
While Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport remains open, the Georgia Ports Authority has cleared the Port of Brunswick of all vessels until the storm passes. The Port of Savannah has cleared any waiting ships but will continue operating until 6 p.m. Thursday.
State emergency management officials said plenty of hotel rooms remain available in Georgia to house Floridians traveling north to get out of the worst effects of what was Hurricane Ian.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development has activated the Explore Georgia hurricane information webpage to help evacuees find rooms and other resources.
Kemp encouraged Georgians in low-lying areas or at-risk floodplains – particularly those who live in vulnerable housing – to consider moving temporarily to higher ground.
