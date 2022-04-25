MARIETTA — As Cobb County prepares to distribute one of its last rounds of federal rental assistance money this week, the Board of Commissioners is expected to set aside a small portion of the funds to continue support for tenants beyond the pandemic.
The forthcoming eviction diversion program, housed in Cobb’s Magistrate Court, is expected to be modeled on the existing accountability court efforts which have operated for years, according to Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy.
Since March 2020, the county has received over $80 million in federal funds to keep renters in their homes. The board will vote Tuesday on the allocation of about $4.7 million of $5.4 million it received last month to the four nonprofit groups currently administering the program. Cobb will receive one more allocation from the federal government.
The remaining $750,000 in funding will be held while Murphy fleshes out the diversion program.
A paper from the Urban Institute think tank broadly categorizes such programs as ones designed to avoid evictions by heading them off before they end up in court. While the programs can include monetary assistance, they tend to focus more on arbitration, legal support, and financial counseling.
That’s in contrast to the emergency rental assistance program, which aimed to get money out as fast as possible to keep residents in their homes during the crisis.
Murphy told the MDJ the goal is “bringing resources to bear to help assist people solve their underlying problems,” with a more specialized scope than the emergency aid programs.
“What we're looking to do is focus on families facing eviction for the first time, because if you can prevent a first eviction, it helps people with housing in the future. Once somebody has an eviction that has gone through, it becomes more difficult for them to get housing in the future,” Murphy said.
Services bundled into the program could include financial literacy training, help with job applications, and where applicable, substance abuse treatment and mental health services.
"It helps everybody, because the family becomes self-sufficient. The landlord doesn’t … have the expense of turning over the home. That’s a great expense to come to court, file an eviction, (and) turn over the unit, so it would really be a win-win,” Murphy added.
A final vote to fund the new program is expected several months from now. Though Commissioner Keli Gambrill said she’d prefer to put all of the latest allocation into the Magistrate Court, federal prohibitions limit the amount of emergency aid that can go toward the program.
In other business, the board will consider setting up a pilot passport processing program at two county libraries — West Cobb off Mars Hill Road and Mountain View on Sandy Plains Road in East Cobb.
In addition to providing a “valuable public service that would be well received by Cobb County residents,” per Library Director Helen Poyer, it could also be a money maker for the system. The State Department allows public entities that open a passport office to collect the $35 fee on the application in exchange for providing the service. The county covers the mailing costs — around $8 — and keeps the difference.
Photo services wouldn’t be available at first, but Poyer said the revenues from the program could eventually be used to purchase the requisite equipment.
Should the board move forward with the item, Cobb would be the second library system in metro Atlanta to offer the service, after Gwinnett County.
