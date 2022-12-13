Cobb County commissioners are considering changing the county’s stormwater management fees from what Chairwoman Lisa Cupid called an “inequitable” system on Tuesday.
But what form those changes might take remains very much open for discussion after an afternoon work session on the subject.
Presently, residents who live in unincorporated Cobb pay a stormwater fee to the county based on their water usage. Customers with more water usage therefore pay more for stormwater service.
But Judy Jones, Cobb’s water system director, noted that arrangement isn’t reflective of who generates the most runoff, which has more to do with impervious surface area — pavement, buildings, and the like.
“Water consumption is not the best measure of a property’s impact on the stormwater system,” Jones said.
Jones provided commissioners with the example of a drug store and a fast food restaurant. Though the drug store could generate more runoff by having a larger impervious surface area (a bigger parking lot, for example), the restaurant would pay more for stormwater by virtue of its higher water use.
The example also applies to thousands of customers who live outside a city limit but purchase their water from a city. That means they don't pay the county for stormwater services. About 5,000 such customers, for example, live in unincorporated Cobb to the east of Marietta proper.
The proposed change would shift the stormwater calculation to one based off impervious surfaces, which according to Jones is the preferred method of more than 60 jurisdictions in Georgia.
Said Cupid, “We really are being inequitable with the contribution of individual property owners to stormwater.”
The discussion originated with last year’s floods which caused millions in property damage in east Cobb. In the aftermath, the county repeatedly said it doesn’t have the resources to conduct all the maintenance its system needs, and the proposal to explore a fee change was floated as a way to provide stormwater with its own dedicated revenue source.
But County Manager Jackie McMorris said changing the fee structure wouldn’t be a “panacea” for severe flooding issues.
“The stormwater fee is not designed to fix that,” she added.
It will still be up to the board, Jones said, if it pursues the impervious-based stormwater fee and whether it would come with any expansion of services. The county could also cut some services, like maintenance on certain detention ponds which were dedicated to the county.
The services the Board of Commissioners decides to provide would dictate the level the fee is set at. Jones said last year that based on “very, very preliminary” estimates, the average homeowner (using 5,000 gallons of water each month) would likely pay slightly less with an impervious surface-based fee than with a water use-based fee.
The stormwater utility fee could be assessed either on monthly water bills or on annual property taxes.
Commissioners didn’t yet offer a clear picture of how they wanted to proceed, but Cupid said her priority was “making sure that everybody’s paying something.”
(1) comment
The county has yet to even agree that they are responsible for stormwater. So far, they have been preoccupied with how much revenue they can wring out of this problem with little consideration of what property owners get in exchange.
Any way they turn it, this is a new tax and it is a tax NOT authorized by the state and therefore not permissible.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.