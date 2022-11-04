Cobb County has set its sights on repairing a county owned dam between Town Center and Marietta.
The county estimated that the restoration of Laura Lake Dam, which it said “was heavily damaged by the 2009 flood,” will cost around $8.7 million. The dam, along with Laura Lake, takes up about 26 acres. It is located on land between I-575 to the west and Bells Ferry Road to the east that, according to county property records, was owned by the family of George A. Montgomery, who served as the vice president of the Coca-Cola Bottling Company.
As the Journal previously reported, the land owned by the Montgomery family in that area is one of the largest privately-owned tracts remaining in Cobb. Montgomery’s son, George “Drew” Montgomery Jr., confirmed the family gave about 87 acres of land, including the dam, Laura Lake and 61 acres of adjacent land, to the county in 2020. Thus, Cobb is responsible for rebuilding the dam.
The county plans to apply for a federal grant to fund 90% of the project’s costs with the remainder funded by the county’s water system.
“The construction includes installing a lengthy construction access road, raising the dam, removing the existing spillway discharge pipe and riser, providing a means to drain the lake, and constructing a new labyrinth weir spillway,” the county said in the email.
The county said Laura Lake Dam was a privately owned Category I dam, meaning loss of life is likely if the dam fails, according to Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division, whose Safe Dams Program regulates dams throughout the state. Under that program, the county said, the Montgomery family was required to repair or breach the dam by December 2020 but did not have the funds to do so. After taking ownership, the county had to breach the dam as a result of a sinkhole forming under it.
The county said it realizes the importance of the dam to stormwater management near Town Center, which also serves to protect Barrett Parkway and mitigate flow of stormwater in the Noonday Creek Basin. The county added it can lower the normal pool level in the lake to create more than 7 million cubic feet of additional storage volume to mitigate flooding.
For these reasons, Cobb agreed to accept ownership of the dam, so long as the 60 or so acres of additional property was also deeded to the county “so that the value of additional flood storage volume and the property was approximately equal to the anticipated cost to repair the dam,” the county said.
Tullan Avard, executive director of the Bells Ferry Civic Association, told the MDJ her organization approves of the efforts to restore the dam and preserve the land around it. However, she said the association remains concerned about the development proposed by Beazer Homes USA for nearly 600 housing units adjacent the lake and dam. Drew Montgomery said his father named his property the Rockridge Forest Preserve and Wildlife Sanctuary due to the rocky landscape he found upon purchasing the property in 1952.
“That’s what gets people up in arms, when they hear that there’s a development,” Avard said.
The BOC meets Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the commission room for its regular voting meeting.
