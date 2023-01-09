MARIETTA — Cobb County commissioners are expected to vote Tuesday on a $740,000 overhaul of the recycling center on County Services Parkway.
The main feature of the makeover would be a new Center for Hard to Recycle Material (CHaRM) site, allowing residents to bring items like plastic bags, Styrofoam, and more.
The contract with Marietta-based Blount Construction Company would also include a rehabilitation of the facility with new paving, drainage and fencing at the residential customer access point.
Residents can currently bring plastics, glass, aluminum cans, metal, and paper to the facility at no charge, which they will still be able to do at the new facility.
“In addition to the current drop off options, the expanded functionality would allow drop-off of hard-to-recycle plastics (Styrofoam, plastic shopping bags, straws, etc.), and greater collaboration with community partners to take paint, batteries, textiles, tires, lightbulbs, eyeglasses, expired gift card collection, etc.,” an agenda item for the contract says.
If approved, Cobb would join several other Georgia jurisdictions operating CHaRM centers; Atlanta’s says it processed 4.5 million pounds of recycled materials in 2021.
"I know some constituents will be very happy," Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said at a work session Monday.
Funding will come from extra tax revenue collections received by the county during the 2022 fiscal year. The total project cost is estimated at $737,053.
The Board of Commissioners will meet to vote on the contract and other matters at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
