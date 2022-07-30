Cobb County has kicked off a feasibility study for an extension of Kennesaw’s Noonday Creek Trail, which could eventually form a continuous trail link between Woodstock and Atlanta.
The roughly three-mile extension of the existing seven-mile trail would connect two existing segments of the trail. One is a stretch between Bells Ferry Road, just east of Town Center Mall, which runs southwest to Kennesaw Mountain. The other lies just over the Cherokee County line from Alabama Road to downtown Woodstock.
Work is currently planned for another extension connecting the Alabama Road terminus to Shallowford Road, between I-575 and Canton Road.
Should all of the extensions be completed, cyclists, walkers, and other visitors could one day follow the trail to Kennesaw Mountain, take the Mountain to River Trail to Cumberland, and then connect over to the Silver Comet Trail, which is hoped to one day link up with the Atlanta Beltline on the city’s west side.
“This is part of a much larger regional network,” said Erin Thoresen, a transportation planner with firm Gresham Smith, in a virtual community meeting Wednesday.
Cobb commissioners agreed to a $300,000 contract with Gresham Smith this year for work on the study.
That, however, is a long ways off, and documents prepared by a steering committee for the Noonday extension give a glimpse into the difficulties that lay ahead.
For one, according to a presentation from a meeting this month, several parts of the extension would intersect with high-traffic, high-speed roads with already poor pedestrian conditions.
The creek itself also presents challenges, with steep grades, floodplain, and protected wetlands lining its banks.
“Constructing a trail on either side of Noonday Creek would have wetland and stream impacts; specific impacts will depend on the trail alignment and potential structures needed (such as boardwalks),” the document says.
At this week’s meeting, residents also raised concerns about the possibility of the county using eminent domain to obtain right-of-way along the creek.
“We are terrified that you will decide to put a trail from Bells Ferry Road, out to wherever your end destination is, that goes into our neighborhood,” said one.
Cobb Transportation Director Drew Raessler told the MDJ those concerns were premature, as the county’s yet to even choose a general route for the trail.
The public outreach and feasibility study is expected to continue through spring of 2023, around the time that construction of the Alabama to Shallowford roads segment is expected to begin. The study will be “the initial phase of determining what the project is, whether or not it’s feasible, what alignments might work, and again, making sure that we have significant and robust public outreach and input into the project,” Raessler added.
From there, the county will start to nail down the specifics for design and engineering if it determines the project is still viable.
Interested residents can learn more about the trail at www.cobbcounty.org/transportation/planning/trails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.