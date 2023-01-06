Cobb County is continuing to experience medium levels of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as a new omicron subvariant spreads across the Georgia and the U.S.
The CDC’s classification of COVID-19 community level is based on the number of cases and hospitalizations in the county and indicates the strain on a community's healthcare system as opposed to measuring the presence and spread of the virus in an area.
The new subvariant, XBB.1.5, has accounted for 17.3% of new cases in the region comprised of Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee in the week ending Jan. 7, according to the CDC.
CDC data indicated that nationally, 27.6% of new COVID cases this week are from the XBB.1.5 subvariant.
Since Dec. 28, five people have died of COVID-19 in Cobb, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, Dec. 28, and how they compare to two weeks prior. All information comes from the Georgia DPH.
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday, 1/4
Category
01/04/2023
Since 12/28/2022
Cases
2,306,382
+9,148
Hospitalizations
133,850
+785
Deaths
34,374
+75
Cobb's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday, 1/4
Category
01/04/2023
Since 12/28/2022
Cases
167,632
+698
Hospitalizations
5,490
+25
Deaths
1,853
+5
As of Jan. 5, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 250 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 50% of them unvaccinated. The system had 26 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 58% of them unvaccinated, and 14 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, nine of them unvaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.