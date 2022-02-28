Cobb County announced Monday that the mask mandate for county buildings is ending immediately following updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC on Friday announced new criteria to evaluate the level of COVID-19 — low, medium or high — in a given community. Based on those criteria, Cobb is now considered to have a medium level of transmission.
“The Emergency Declaration is still in effect and is expected to be terminated this week based on the continuing trend of lower transmission rates in the county,” the Cobb announcement said.
In another sign of declining COVID cases and hospitalizations, Cobb and Douglas Public Health said it will close its mass testing site at Jim Miller Park on March 5.
Two of the department’s test sites will remain open, and people can get tested at a number of private facilities, such as local pharmacies, according to Lisa Crossman, deputy director at Cobb and Douglas Public Health. Cobb County has also been distributing free take-home coronavirus tests. The next distribution event will be March 5, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Piedmont Church in Marietta.
“Transmission rates remain at high levels, but they are expected to continue to decrease in the next couple of weeks,” the county said in a social media post last week. At a meeting of the county’s governing board Tuesday, board Chairwoman Lisa Cupid noted the rate of transmission had dropped from about 1,600 per 100,000 people to under 300 per 100,000 people since the beginning of the month.
Jim Miller Park has been used throughout the pandemic as a mass testing and vaccination site, shutting down when demand for such services was low. Cases began to spike again in late December, and it resumed offering tests at the beginning of this year. But it has recently processed only a dozen or so tests per day, Crossman said. With 10 employees manning the site, it’s “not the most effective use of resources” to keep it open, she added.
Cobb and Douglas Public Health will continue offering testing at the Riverside EpiCenter and the Wellstar East Cobb Health Park. And, should cases spike again, the department can have mass testing sites up and running in three to four days, Crossman said.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Monday, and how they compare to Friday. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|02/28/2022
|Change
|Cases
|133,556
|+136
|Hospitalizations
|4,683
|+2
|Deaths
|1,547
|+2
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|02/28/2022
|Change
|Cases
|1,911,333
|+1738
|Hospitalizations
|107,654
|+229
|Deaths
|29,726
|+94
As of Monday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 206 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 67% of them unvaccinated. The system had 33 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 67% of them unvaccinated, and 20 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 65% of them unvaccinated.
A Cobb and Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
