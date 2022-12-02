The Cobb County Board of Elections is facing its second lawsuit in as many months over an alleged failure to send out more than 3,400 absentee ballots ahead of next week’s U.S. Senate runoff election.
Filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Georgia and the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of several Cobb residents, the suit is similar to one filed by the same groups last month after the elections office failed to mail over 1,000 absentee ballots.
As with the last lawsuit, this one asks the court to extend the absentee ballot return deadline past Election Day. The plaintiffs want the deadline for the ballots to be pushed back to Dec. 9, three days after the runoff, which would coincide with the deadline for military and overseas ballots to be returned.
Ordinarily, absentee ballots are due back by the close of polls (7 p.m.) on Election Day.
The lawsuit refers to a batch of ballots which were marked as issued on Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving. Several state lawmakers contacted the MDJ earlier this week, saying constituents with ballots in that batch had still not received them.
Elections Director Janine Eveler said Wednesday the mailing of the 3,442 ballots had been delayed by the Thanksgiving holiday, but they had since been sent Monday.
“Everything is out the door,” she told the MDJ Wednesday.
Eveler could not be immediately reached for comment Friday.
The lawsuit contends that “Days before the upcoming runoff election, the Cobb Board has again failed to timely send absentee ballots to many Cobb County voters who timely requested them."
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, said he’s been tracking the batch of ballots marked as issued on the 23rd, and heard from some constituents their ballots were out for delivery Friday.
A hearing on the lawsuit was possible as soon as Friday afternoon, according to the office of Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill. During the last lawsuit, the Board of Elections agreed with plaintiffs to push back the deadline.
At least this time it doesn't sound like Cobb elections did anything wrong (except maybe not working through the holiday). This is an even more direct result of SB 202, compression of the runoff timeline.
