The Cobb Board of Elections has asked the courts to weigh in on the ongoing redistricting controversy surrounding Commissioner Jerica Richardson.
The 4-1 vote Monday was the first movement on the issue since October, when the Board of Commissioners took the unprecedented step of attempting to draw its own commission district maps.
The gambit by Democratic commissioners was a rare attempt to use the county's "home rule" powers to amend an act of the General Assembly. In doing so, they hoped to keep Richardson in office after she was drawn out of her seat earlier this year by Republicans in the legislature.
The Board of Elections' vote Monday was prompted by an appeal from State Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, to render a judgment on the issue.
But Setzler wanted the board to come down on the side of the GOP-sponsored map — passed by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp — rather than the map approved by Democratic commissioners and sponsored by State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna (that latter map never received a vote from lawmakers).
Both maps are set to take effect Jan. 1, but there's been little indication since October as to what will happen on that date. The Democratic map has been filed with the state since the Board of Commissioners vote, but Robert Sinners, a spokesperson for the secretary of state's office, has not responded to multiple requests for comment since the county commissioners' vote.
"It would be my request for the Board of Elections to make it clear that beginning Jan. 1, 2023 and forward, that the duly-enacted maps would be the maps used as is provided by law without change or limitation," Setzler said.
Setzler added his goal in the appeal was to avoid litigation for the county, which Richardson has acknowledged is all but inevitable. He cited a letter from an attorney for the General Assembly which argued the county has "no constitutional authority" to draw its own maps.
Because of the possibility for legal entanglement, the Board of Elections entered a lengthy executive session to discuss the issue. Afterward, board member Pat Gartland, the appointee of the Cobb Republican Party, made an initial motion to carry out Setzler's request and uphold the GOP map.
But that motion failed for lack of a second. Following that, board member Steve Bruning, an appointee of the Cobb Legislative Delegation, moved the board ask the Cobb Superior Court for a "declaratory judgment" on the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.