MARIETTA — The Cobb Board of Elections voted Monday to toss out more than 1,300 voter registration challenges submitted weeks before Election Day.
The board, citing a lack of probable cause behind the challenges, voted 4-1 to approve the dismissal. Pat Gartland, the Cobb Republican Party appointee, was the vote in opposition.
The challenges were submitted by Karyl Asta and Eugene Williams, Cobb residents who’ve tried on multiple previous occasions to have voters removed from the rolls. Asta submitted 1,232, while Williams submitted 118.
Unlike past voter challenges, which have focused on voters alleged to have moved out of state, all of the challenges considered Monday were related to addresses which were reportedly incomplete. Asta and Williams cited addresses missing apartment or unit numbers, or in the case of a number of Kennesaw State University students, missing dorm numbers.
Williams told the board he’d endeavored to send letters to two of the voters he’d challenged.
“And as I expected,” he said, “they all came back as undeliverable. You can’t reach them. Again, it kind of begs the question — do they even exist?”
Board Chair Tori Silas (appointed by Cobb’s legislative delegation), citing the possibility the challenges could be litigated, initially suggested the board discuss them in executive session, but that failed to get traction. Silas then offered that when she lived in an apartment in south Cobb, she had no unit number listed on her mailing address — only the address of the complex.
Board member Jennifer Mosbacher (appointed by Chairwoman Lisa Cupid) then moved to dismiss the challenges wholesale, which was approved.
Silas, after the meeting, said the burden of proof for voter challenges rests with the challenger, hence the dismissal. In other words, it’s not up to the board to verify that a mailing address for a given apartment is incomplete without the unit number.
“When I was at Georgia Tech … I know exactly what my address was when I was in college there. There are no dorm numbers associated with addresses,” she said. “… It's a matter of what evidence, what information is being provided by the challenger to substantiate their claim.”
Silas added that the returned letters Williams referenced in his comments were not included as evidence in his challenges.
Monday’s was the latest in a series of Board of Elections meetings where challenges have been at the center of the discussion. In July, Asta, Williams, and others sought to have 152 voters removed from the rolls, but the board delayed a vote on those. Those challenges ultimately expired before a vote was held, as a voter can't be removed from the rolls within 90 days of an election.
Last month, the board received another 184 challenges which simply sought to block the voters from casting a ballot in the November election only (which is permitted within the 90 day window). Several dozen were substantiated by Elections Director Janine Eveler. Those voters will have to cast a provisional ballot if they choose to vote in November, followed by a hearing to determine their eligibility.
Cindy Battles, of the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, alleged the challenges were part of a “concerted, organized effort being made across the state of Georgia to lodge mass voter challenges to the eligibility of Georgia’s registered voters,” referring to similar efforts in Gwinnett and Chatham counties.
Gwinnett County’s Board of Elections voted last week to toss out more than 11,000 challenges of some 37,500 submitted in August, the Gwinnett Daily Post reported.
Anticipating more on the way, board member Jessica Brooks suggested the board set aside plenty of time between Election Day and the election certification deadline the following week to consider any further challenges that should be brought forward.
