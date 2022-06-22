Cobb and Douglas Public Health is now offering the Moderna vaccine for young children at its Marietta location, at 1650 County Services Parkway, and its Douglas County location, at 6770 Selman Drive.
The health department hopes to offer the Pfizer vaccine within the next few days, according to Valerie Crow, department spokesperson.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months old through 5 years old.
Walk-ins are welcome between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or call 770-514-2300 for more details, Crow said.
“I encourage the parents and caregivers of children who are 6 months to 5 years old to take them to get their COVID vaccine," said Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb and Douglas Public Health. "Getting the vaccine not only protects young children from getting sick, it also helps stop the spread of the virus to others, especially family members and friends.”
The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Cobb County stayed about constant over the last week, compared to the week before, averaging around 180-190 cases per day since June 15, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the week before. All information comes from the Georgia DPH.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers Reported Wednesday
Category
06/22/22
Change since last Wednesday
Cases
147,334
+1,310
Hospitalizations
4,904
+15
Deaths
1,696
+5
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers Reported Wednesday
Category
06/22/22
Change since last Wednesday
Cases
2,035,187
+14,006
Hospitalizations
115,735
+656
Deaths
31,995
+43
As of Wednesday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 120 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 59% of them unvaccinated. The system had 13 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 54% of them unvaccinated, and two COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 50% of them unvaccinated.
