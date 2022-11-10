KENNESAW — It was an auspicious day for the late Cobb County Chairman Mike Boyce.
Thursday, his wife Judy Boyce said, marked the 247th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps and the anniversary of the night the couple met at a Marine Day dance in the Middle East.
And 25 years to the day after that first meeting, it marked the dedication of the Mike Boyce Military Collection at North Cobb Regional Library.
Boyce, who helmed Cobb’s government from 2017 to 2020, died earlier this year. A retired colonel in the Marine Corps, the collection features some of his cherished books on military history.
“That Marine Corps birthday ball 25 years ago was one of the greatest days of my life … This is another one of those wonderful days,” Judy Boyce said.
Friends and county officials said the tribute — which also includes a study room in the library dedicated to the couple — was a fitting one, given Boyce’s lifelong love of libraries.
Bill Tanks, former Cobb Public Services director, said when Boyce was in office, he told him, “I’ve got one more thing I want you to always take care of … the libraries. That was not up for negotiation. That wasn’t up for compromise.”
The collection itself, billed as “a sweeping study of military history,” will include volumes from the ancient world to the modern day, including everything from Thucydides’ “History of the Peloponnesian War” to Bruce Catton’s histories of the Civil War.
“We have thousands of books in our house, so I can add to this collection if you want,” Judy Boyce joked.
Michael Murphy, Boyce’s former special assistant when he was chairman, called his old boss “a man that loved libraries, loved reading, and loved this county.”
And Cobb County Manager Jackie McMorris said the collection will “(reflect) his deep and personal interest in lifelong learning, teamwork, leadership, and his experiences across the world as a loyal and committed United States Marine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.