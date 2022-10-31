The historic covered bridge on Concord Road was closed Monday after a delivery van struck its protective beam, according to Cobb County.
The collision is the latest in a long string of incidents involving the 150-year-old structure. Despite extensive signage warning drivers of the bridge's low clearance, oversized vehicles striking the structure have become a regular occurrence.
The county said on social media that Department of Transportation staff were en route to the bridge. Drivers are advised to use Hurt Road to South Hurt Road as a detour.
In a photo posted by Cobb, a van for Not As Famous Cookie Company appeared to have driven past the beam and partially onto the bridge.
The last run-in between a vehicle and the bridge was in May, when a van likewise took out the beam. It was, until Monday, the latest in a series of collisions that have grown too numerous to count.
Numerous warnings are posted along Concord Road approaching the bridge advising large vehicles not to proceed, including hanging rods placed at the same height as the beam.
The bridge is the only covered bridge still in use in Cobb County. It is estimated anywhere from 7,000 to 10,000 drivers a day use the bridge to cross Nickajack Creek. The bridge dates to 1872 and was posted to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.