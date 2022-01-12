The rate of COVID-19 deaths in Cobb has increased to an average of two deaths per day over the past week, according to Georgia Department of Public Health data. Deaths lag behind increases in cases by a few weeks — the increase comes a couple weeks after cases began surging ahead of Christmas.
Wednesday was the first time the county’s seven-day moving average for deaths was higher than two since Nov. 4. Deaths, however, are still not at the highs of the January 2021 surge, which saw a death rate of between five and six deaths per day for more than a month.
While evidence has suggested the omicron variant of COVID-19 may cause less severe disease than previous variants, the sheer number of cases has overwhelmed hospitals, and public health experts have warned that omicron could be just as deadly as the delta variant due to its transmissibility.
The number of new cases may have crested in Cobb, as the county is now averaging about 1,100 cases per day, down from 1,300 a week ago. Even if the downward trend continues, cases are still far higher than during any previous surge. The rate of cases is more than 10 times what it was at the start of December.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily COVID-19 status report was delayed Tuesday “due to a server failure.” Here’s a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to Monday. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
