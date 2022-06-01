Over the past week, the rate of new COVID-19 cases in Cobb County has remained mostly steady, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The rate of new cases doubled from May 1 to May 18, from about 60 cases per day to about 120 cases per day. In recent weeks, however, cases have steadied, hovering between 140 and 160 per day.
A similar trend can be seen statewide, as cases have hovered around 1,500 per day over the past week. At the beginning of May, the state was averaging a significantly lower 740 cases per day.
The state did report a spike on Wednesday, when nearly 3,400 cases were reported. (Georgia DPH in the past has sometimes reported a high number of cases in one day due to data reporting issues; it was not immediately clear if that was the case Wednesday.)
Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, June 1, and how they compare to the week before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
As of Wednesday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 81 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 52% of them unvaccinated. The system had 9 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 44% of them unvaccinated, and 2 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 50% of them unvaccinated.
