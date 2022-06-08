Over the past week, the rate of new COVID-19 cases in Cobb County has continued to rise slowly, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
After the rate of new cases in Cobb doubled over a three-week period in May, cases are now rising at a slower pace. Over the past three weeks, cases have increased from an average of 120 cases per day on May 18 to an average of 203 cases per day as of Wednesday.
The level of COVID-19 community transmission in Cobb is still considered low, as rated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Statewide data shows a similar trend. On May 18, the state was averaging 1,239 cases per day and as of Wednesday, there were about 2,125 cases per day.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, June 8, and how they compare to the week before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers Reported Wednesday
Category
06/08/22
Change since last Wednesday
Cases
144,706
+1,450
Hospitalizations
4,873
+16
Deaths
1,687
+3
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers Reported Wednesday
Category
06/08/22
Change since last Wednesday
Cases
2,007,615
+14,641
Hospitalizations
114,502
+569
Deaths
31,885
+49
As of Wednesday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 175 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 63% of them unvaccinated. The system had 21 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 81% of them unvaccinated, and 8 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 100% of them unvaccinated.
