MARIETTA — Cobb County staff have asked for some 658 new employees and just over $178 million in new spending as county commissioners begin deliberations over their upcoming budget.
From dozens of new road maintenance and library workers, to HVAC systems and patrol cars on their last leg, the message of the last six months of staff budget presentations has been that the county needs significant new spending, starting yesterday.
As Finance Director Bill Volckmann alluded to, however, the groundwork for the nine-figure ask was first laid over a year ago as the board’s new Democratic leadership stepped into office.
At their January 2021 retreat, department heads shared examples of deferred maintenance they said had been put off for years by fiscally conservative officials. Relative to other metro Atlanta counties, they argued, Cobb for years has been asking its employees to do more with less.
“From being here, I knew that we were kicking some cans down the road,” Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said at the time. “But I didn’t know we were kicking a full barrel.”
Amid the uncertainty of the pandemic, Cobb approved no new full-time employees in its 2020 budget cycle. Last year, they greenlit just four new positions, three of those in the elections department.
In September, the board heard the first in a series of presentations from 32 of the county’s departments on a litany of new positions. County Manager Jackie McMorris said the county is “hemorrhaging, as it relates to recruitment and retention,” while some of its facilities are “on life support.”
That message was largely echoed by most of the department heads who presented before the board.
“We don’t need to wait until it happens,” Parks Director Michael Brantley said of a playground structure which might one day collapse. “These are the things we need to take care of right before it happens.”
Medical Examiner Dr. Christopher Gulledge likewise said his team is woefully understaffed as bodies literally pile up.
“There is a reason the chief (medical examiner) in DeKalb does not mop his morgue floor, and there is a reason the chief (medical examiner) in Denver doesn’t answer the door,” Gulledge told the board in September. “But I can tell you from experience, the Cobb chief (medical examiner) — he does both of those things.”
The price of closing those longstanding gaps will be steep, and it remains an open question what portion of the staff and spending increases will be funded, and how. Cupid told the MDJ in December she was hopeful growth in the county’s digest could cover the bulk of the requests.
But while the board doesn’t yet have the figures for this year’s tax revenue, Volckmann said the expected haul leaves a sizable gap — around $80 million — in the requested $133.8 million in new general fund spending.
That figure represents around 2.14 mills, per the finance department, and doesn't take into account two outstanding questions that could punch a hole in revenues and drive up costs, respectively.
The first of those is the three cityhood efforts set to be on the ballot in May, which the county says could cost it $41.4 million in revenue while only saving it $4.2 million in spending.
The other is a pay study the county commissioned last year, the results of which are expected in April, Volckmann said. It remains to be seen what the county’s consultant will come back with in the form of recommendations, but Human Resources Director Tony Hagler said last year the county’s average pay is about 7.89% behind that of Fulton, DeKalb, and Gwinnett counties (not accounting for a 3% raise the board approved for employees in its 2022 budget).
Asked by the MDJ several months ago if staff members had sensed an opportunity to increase their budgets with the inauguration of the Democratic board, Cupid offered a smile.
“I think you answered your own question,” she said.
They better put Cobb PD at the top of their list of areas to take care of first. Where do you think the new cities of Buckhead and East Cobb are going to find their new police officers? Other jurisdictions have been poaching our fully trained officers for decades.
