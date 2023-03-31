MARIETTA — City Manager Bill Bruton has long negotiated with Cobb officials over how the county and its cities deliver services to their residents.
So when the county and city officials met Thursday to update their agreement, Bruton called out the county's consultant for omitting an important report on service delivery in Cobb over the last two decades.
He said the county and cities jointly decided on a consultant to draft a report on the subject in 2004, something that the county handled on its own this time around.
"The result of that was, and I'm sitting here looking at it, it said in 2004, the county basically owed the cities $8,865,000 because of duplication of services," Bruton said.
That meant that city residents were paying taxes to the county for services it was not actually providing them.
Bruton said the exclusion of the 2004 report was a crucial oversight in Thursday's analysis of service delivery provided by Doug Eaves, the consultant hired by the county government.
“If it’s $8 million then, I’m thinking it’s got to be $16 (million) or $20 million now,” Bruton said.
An updated agreement
Under the 1997 Georgia law known as HB 489, leaders of the county and its cities – Acworth, Austell, Kennesaw, Marietta, Powder Springs and Smyrna (and soon the new city of Mableton) — must convene every 10 years and negotiate how services are delivered to ensure residents are not taxed twice for a duplication of county and city services, like trash pickup and police and fire.
Mayors and city managers from Cobb's cities, minus Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling and Marietta Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin (Councilman Joseph Goldstein filled in for him), were in attendance at Thursday's meeting to discuss the county's service delivery approach, as were all five members of the county commission and an array of county staff.
After the presentation from Eaves, Bruton explained the context of his comments during the meeting, using the 2004 report as an example.
It showed that Marietta residents were paying double the taxes for only Marietta police services, as was the case in other cities.
In other words, city residents were paying Cobb for police services they were not actually providing.
Bruton said the cities and county negotiated at the time for Cobb to split roughly $3 million among the cities for duplicate taxes.
“Then in 2014, we didn’t do another study,” Bruton said. “The cities and the county agreed to just get together and come up with a dollar amount that would be adequate at that point, and the amount that was agreed to was $5 million.”
The last payment of that 10-year agreement is coming this year, Bruton added.
County Manager Jackie McMorris said neither Eaves nor the county had the 2004 report.
Bruton told McMorris and Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid he would get a copy of the report to them.
Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood said he would like to see a renewal of the agreement with the county that was made in 2004 and then again in 2014, though McMorris said that would be incumbent upon the Board of Commissioners to decide by a vote.
No matter what happens, the service delivery agreement between Cobb and its cities must be submitted to and verified by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs by October 31, 2024.
Cupid said the meeting was a good start to understanding where the county and cities stand today on their delivery of essential services to residents.
“Our next agreement, a lot has changed, but the desire to work with our cities has not, so I look forward to what the end result will be,” Cupid said.
Mableton waits its turn
Meanwhile, Mableton will be on the outside looking in as negotiations over the service delivery agreement move forward, at least until the new city gets its own services sorted out.
That’s because the fledgling city has yet to confirm the services it will provide residents, though its charter names sanitation, parks and recreation, code enforcement and zoning as the four it will offer.
The Mableton City Council and mayor will decide on those services once they are elected and begin governing – as of now, five of seven municipal races have yet to be decided, with an April 18 runoff looming.
The city has until June 1, 2025, to decide on those services before becoming part of the service delivery strategy.
Candidates for Mableton City Council and mayor were looking on from the audience at Thursday's meeting. They included mayoral candidate Aaron Carman, District 6 Councilwoman Debora Herndon, and Council District 4 candidate Patricia Auch.
Regarding Mableton’s future involvement in the process, Cupid is waiting to see what its leaders decide about the services it will offer.
A more specific timeline for that involvement will all depend on how quickly Mableton officials make those decisions, and they first have to all be elected and seated, Cupid noted.
“I think for right now, we work with who’s at the table and that’s our current six cities, and when they’re ready to come on board to negotiate, we’ll bring them on board,” Cupid said.
