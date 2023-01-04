MARIETTA — Attorneys for Cobb County argued Wednesday that granting a restraining order to block its “home rule” map would cause “irreparable harm” to the county and Commissioner Jerica Richardson.
Were the court to grant the order, as asked for by east Cobb activist Larry Savage, it would immediately remove Richardson from office and trigger a special election, Cobb attorney Elizabeth Monyak and Superior Court Judge Ann Harris agreed. And Monyak contended doing so would create a domino effect of consequences before the constitutional merits of the county’s position are settled.
Judge Harris was effectively presented with two choices — side with Savage and immediately boot Richardson as she enters the third year of her four-year term, or hold off on the order and let the case play out to its ultimate conclusion.
Savage filed a lawsuit last week arguing the county’s move to redraw its own district boundaries was illegal. The three Democrats on the Cobb Board of Commissioners — Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and Commissioners Monique Sheffield and Richardson — voted to do so in October, invoking “home rule” powers, in response to a district map passed by Republican lawmakers last year which drew Richardson out of her seat and into the district of Republican Commissioner JoAnn Birrell.
Opponents of the Democrats' move say it is plainly unconstitutional, as counties have no power to redistrict themselves. The county says it’s unsettled law.
That GOP-backed map signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp was set to take effect Jan. 1. But Monyak and the county maintain their map — which keeps Richardson in her seat — is the law of the land until the courts say otherwise.
Wednesday’s was the first of what’s likely to be many court proceedings on the matter. The hearing was well-attended by Democratic and Republican activists, county officials, and state lawmakers. All of the members of the county commission were in attendance save for Cupid.
Savage lives in a portion of east Cobb that falls under Richardson’s seat in the county’s map, and Birrell’s in the General Assembly’s map. His attorney Jason Thompson argued it’s still an open question as to who represents Savage, and that creates confusion and chaos for thousands of voters.
“Here's some of the injuries,” Thompson said. “…Not knowing who his county commissioner is. He’s being denied his representation as provided by the Georgia General Assembly. Any matters including zoning, appropriations, appointments, all these are based on district. The longer (the county’s) lines are allowed to stand, … the more confusion it will create for Mr. Savage or any other citizen Cobb County.”
“I don't think he knows who his representative is. That's the problem,” Thompson added, arguing all those issues created the need for immediate relief.
But Monyak said Savage and Thompson had failed to meet the standard required for an immediate order. The court is generally advised to preserve the status quo when considering a restraining order, and the county says the status quo is its own Democratic-approved map.
“There will be no elections until 2024, so this issue can be fully briefed and the courts can have time to ponder it and make the best decisions that they can … All of that can be resolved before we have an election, and Cobb (Board of Elections) can create a ballot. So there's plenty of time to get this resolved. There's certainly no emergency,” Monyak said.
Keeping Richardson in office, Monyak continued, is not irreversible. But were Richardson to be removed now and a special election called, her removal and the election would become moot if the courts ultimately side with the county.
The county’s position is also that any votes taken by Richardson while her eligibility is in question would not be retroactively null.
The lawsuit was originally filed against the Cobb Board of Elections, and its attorney, Daniel White, said he wouldn't take a position on the merits of the case. But White did agree that a restraining order was not the proper resolution at this time.
"If the merits end up being in favor of (Savage), there's always another window for the special election," White said.
Judge Harris did not issue an immediate ruling Wednesday, saying one would be “out shortly.” But she gave indications she wasn’t seeing Thompson’s argument that there was an immediate emergency at hand.
“I guess I'm having a hard time figuring out — the first prong (to justify a restraining order) as I read it, which is the substantial threat that Mr. Savage will suffer an immediate and irreparable harm or injury — I’m just having a hard time there,” she said.
Later on, Thompson insisted allowing the county’s map to stand would create “chaos.”
Said Harris, “When you talk about chaos, I’m trying to … What is the chaos?”
The constitutional merits of the county’s act to redistrict itself, meanwhile, will be settled further down the road, and are almost certain to be appealed by whomever comes away with the short end of the stick.
