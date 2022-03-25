Cobb County Manager Jackie McMorris was named the 2022 LiveSafe Woman of the Year.
McMorris was officially honored during the nonprofit’s annual awards program at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center on Friday evening.
McMorris, who started in her role as county manager at the outset of the pandemic in March 2020, implemented the first diversity, equity and inclusion program for Cobb County Government, according to a news release. She has also served as a board member for Marietta Mentoring for Leadership and the Wellstar Kennestone Regional Board; supported multiple local, non-profit organizations; and participated in the Leadership Cobb program, the release said.
An independent panel selected McMorris from among 15 honorees who “represent the business, medicine, education, government and not-for-profit sectors,” according to the release.
The complete list of honorees is as follows:
♦ Callie Andrews, chief operating officer, Wellstar Kennestone and Wellstar Windy Hill Hospitals
♦ Kelly Bodner, Title 1 academic coach, Cobb County School District
♦ Katy Ruth Camp, director of marketing and public relations, MUST Ministries
♦ Kris Delaney, vice president of marketing and corporate communications, Cobb EMC
♦ Jessica Gill, executive director, Northwest Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity
♦ Dorie Griggs, registry chaplain, Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital and Chaplain, Roswell Fire Department
♦ Secret Holland, vice president of human resources, Gas-South LLC
♦ Barbara LoRusso, director of client development, LoRusso Law Firm
♦ Takecia McDuffie, technical sergeant and career advisor, United State Air Force, 336th Recruiting Squadron
♦ Jackie McMorris, county manager, Cobb County Government
♦ Elba Pareja-Gallagher, sustainability director of stakeholder Engagement, UPS and Founder & CEO, ShowMe50.org.
♦ Tahnicia Phillips, court administrator, Cobb County Magistrate Court
♦ Dalia Racine, district attorney, Douglas County District Attorney’s Office
♦ Susan Treadaway, chief assistant district attorney, Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office
LiveSafe Resources is a nonprofit committed to providing safety and healing to those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse. For details on programs and services, or how to be part of the solution, contact 770-427-2902 or visit www.livesaferesources.org. To reach the 24-hour crisis line, call 770-427-3390.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.