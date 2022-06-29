Jim Harner, human resources director for the city of Roswell, was confirmed as Cobb County's next director of HR by the Cobb Board of Commissioners in a unanimous vote, 5-0, at its Tuesday meeting. He will replace interim director Glenda Valentine, who replaced former director Tony Hagler.
County Manager Jackie McMorris, in her recommendation of Harner, wrote that he "has a strong history in employee relations, policy and procedure development, compensation and benefits, recruitment, and training and development."
In addition to professional experience in municipal government, the recommendation notes, Harner has also held positions in healthcare and the private sector. Harner previously worked for Cobb as human resources director for its Community Services Board.
When he starts July 25, Harner will be confronted by ongoing workforce woes faced by the county government. In September of last year, Hagler identified uncompetitive pay as the primary reason applicants were unwilling to take jobs with the county.
Harner said he plans to continue efforts that the HR department has already begun to make the county's compensation rates more competitive in the job market. Following that, Harner explained, he and his team will seek to communicate to job applicants why they should come work for the county.
"We want to make sure we explore every opportunity and avenue to let applicants know what positions are available and what the benefits are," Harner said.
At the same meeting that they confirmed Harner, the Board of Commissioners unveiled a proposed 2023 budget that includes pay raises for thousands of employees, as well as the hiring of 148 new workers. The new positions will include posts in transportation, parks, and code enforcement, according to the Chairwoman Lisa Cupid.
Harner graduated from Louisiana State University with a bachelor's degree in business management and received his MBA with highest honors from Kennesaw State University's Coles College of Business.
According to the county, Hagler's salary was $137,011. Harner's salary is set at $165,000.
