MARIETTA — The Cobb Board of Commissioners approved a five-story apartment building on the west side of I-575, just east of Kennesaw State University, at its zoning hearing Tuesday.
The proposal faced opposition due to stormwater concerns, which commissioners felt were properly addressed by the applicant, and resistance to more apartments in the area. The vote to approve was 5-0.
The proposal from Newport 360 Capital is for a 250-unit apartment building on a 3.5-acre lot at 108 Townpark Drive, with a parking deck in the center of the property. The land is zoned for commercial use, while the requested rezoning would allow a mixed-use development for retail, commercial and other uses that is supposed to have accessibility to nearby highways. The development would replace an office building at the site.
Kevin Moore, the attorney representing Newport 360, told commissioners the development would add to the mixed-use area near Townpark Drive and Chastain Road, which includes nearby offices, stores and townhomes.
“What is missing in Townpark is … that multi-family component that will continue to keep the vitality, the energy and the dynamics that are present in Townpark, to continue the success for the future of the retail, of the townhomes, and of the offices,” Moore said.
Karen Huck, a Bells Ferry Civic Association member who spoke in opposition to the development, has lived in the nearby Chastain Lakes neighborhood for 22 years. She said stormwater runoff from the development would flow into her community.
“Our other concern is all the apartments in the area and the apartments to be built,” Huck said, adding that there are four proposed apartment developments either already approved or coming before the board soon.
One of those is a proposed 240-unit apartment building on 3.7 acres at Big Shanty Road and Hidden Forest Court, which commissioners also approved by a 5-0 vote Tuesday.
Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said she received numerous emails from constituents about crime concerns with the Townpark project, with Moore responding that a security plan is in place, one developed in association with local law enforcement. Moore added that he had met with residents worried about crime.
Cupid said she heard from residents who had requested commissioners take steps to preserve green space in the Townpark area. She noted the area’s future land use is slated for heavy development under the Regional Activity Center classification, which allows for high-intensity projects like malls and office buildings, as well as housing developments at different densities.
“While I can appreciate that desire, the RAC does accommodate for higher intensity types of development, and I believe that this development does comport with that,” Cupid said before voting to approve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.