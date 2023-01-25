0
Nel0303
Mike Nelson

Cobb BOC has turned into a fiasco.

Larry
Larry H.

Is there any precedence for a sitting County Commisioner in GA being removed from office midterm due to state-imposed redistricting?

mize1970
Nathan Mize

I don't believe so, thus the consternation. In fact there's a strong theory that it's not an automatic thing unless the voters themselves intentionally, and specifically, vote the commissioner out of office. In other words, Commissioner Richardson should be able to serve out her term while the new Legislature-drawn districts remain in place. Unfortunately, relying on said theory doesn't lend itself to the drama and histrionics (on both sides, really) which is why we're going through all this.

Tyler Lahti
Tyler Lahti

What everyone should be able to agree on is that the constitutionality of any of this is certain not clear. The courts will decide, and the Board will move on from there. It's not clear that the Board has done anything unconstitutional. I understand disagreements about what is fair, however, and I have my opinions on that. This has been interesting and sad to watch at the same time. The saddest part has been hearing some of the (what I can only hope are) ill conceived remarks by Commissioners Birrell and Gambrill.

Oh Gee
O. G.

We knew as soon as the marxists had a majority this would happen.

Cupid like all the others, pretending to be normal, then goes off the left end. What's next, voodoo spells or throwing her gavel (both have happened with past democrats).

