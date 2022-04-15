After nearly four months since its last hearing, the Cobb Board of Commissioners is expected to revisit next week St. Benedict’s Episcopal School’s request to build an expansion facility near its existing campus in Smyrna.
The roughly 550-student private school currently operates an elementary and middle school near the junction of Atlanta Road and Cumberland Parkway, and has eyed moving its middle school to a separate location just up the road, off Daniel Street.
The new campus was originally envisioned as a 50,000 square foot spread with several buildings, but was downgraded to a single 30,000-square-foot building with an enrollment capped at 240 students. Traffic concerns around the school’s carpool lines have been the main sticking point in negotiations to date.
The rub, in summary, has been that while the proposed site on Cooper Lake Road is on a dead-end residential street, some residents nearby have worried the carpool lines could snarl traffic given the close proximity to two major thoroughfares.
Brian Daughdrill, an attorney contracted by the nearby Kensington Green subdivision, alleged the new campus would result in a 600% increase in traffic over what would be generated by a typical residential development.
Kevin Moore, St. Benedict’s attorney, countered that drivers would be restricted from turning left onto Daniel Street — toward Atlanta Road — after leaving the school. The traffic plan would be enforced with license plate readers at the intersection.
But that raised further questions from Commissioner Keli Gambrill about whether using the readers would even be legal.
Moore’s latest proposal notes that the "restriction on existing carpool vehicles will be included in all school contracts obligating parents to abide by the traffic plan and restrictions,” and that the school would monitor compliance.
The plan otherwise largely resembles the one submitted by the school in December, when a decision by the board was delayed as the county needed more time to review the traffic issue.
Cobb’s Department of Transportation, however, said this month it disagrees with the findings and recommendations of the traffic study commissioned by the school. The school’s plan doesn’t “present adequate solutions for both the existing safety/congestion issues nor the additional traffic proposed with the new campus location,” a DOT analysis said.
DOT’s recommendation remains to move the school’s entrance to Daniel Street, among other traffic mitigation measures.
The Cobb Board of Commissioners will meet for their monthly zoning hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.