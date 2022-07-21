Cobb County commissioners are expected to vote next week on a $500,000 contract with Clarion Associates to lead a zoning and development code overhaul that’s expected to take nearly two years.
Clarion was picked earlier this year as the sole finalist for the project, known as the “unified development code” (UDC). The goal of the project, county officials have said, is to streamline their various and conflicting development regulations into a single document.
The proposal has attracted no shortage of controversy since it was announced almost a year ago.
Critics — from local activists to state lawmakers — have alleged the UDC is a backdoor means of increasing density around the county and urbanizing suburbs. The measure was a frequent talking point of proponents of Cobb’s recent failed cityhood efforts.
Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and Community Development Director Jessica Guinn have argued there’s no correlation between a UDC and urbanization. They’ve pointed to less dense counties like Paulding and Forsyth which already have UDCs in place, and Clarion has prepared one for northeast Georgia’s Hall County.
Per the attached contract, Clarion’s work will examine documents including the comprehensive plan, zoning ordinances, development standards, subdivision regulations, and design guidelines. A public outreach component will include surveys and interviews with the public, elected officials, and county staff, as well as town halls once a draft document is prepared.
The April vote to select Clarion carried 3-2, with Republican Commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill in opposition.
The commission will vote on the measure at their 7 p.m. meeting next Tuesday at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
