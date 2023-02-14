MARIETTA — Some 80 projects across Cobb County will receive about $98 million in federal funding as commissioners largely closed out a massive infusion of cash the county received from 2021’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The spending, which will fund new infrastructure, healthcare initiatives, and support for public safety, is the culmination of nearly 18 months of discussion on how to spend the $147 million Congress allocated to Cobb.
“It’s been a long road,” said Deputy County Manager Jimmy Gisi. “…We’re very confident in the product that we have produced.”
The Board of Commissioners' votes Tuesday to disburse the funding represent the largest single allocation of the federal cash to date, and exhausts nearly all of the funds.
The approved projects were divided into five categories: infrastructure ($19.34 million); community health ($23.89 million); public safety ($10.03 million); economic development ($21.51 million); and support services ($23.29 million).
The board in November of last year also put an additional $20 million into boosting salaries and recruitment efforts for the public safety department.
Chairwoman Lisa Cupid called the expenditures a “pivotal” effort.
“I’m very proud of this board for being uniquely thoughtful in engaging a consultant to see how we can be strategic in setting up our county for success for the many years and generations to come,” she said.
Much of the money will go to county agencies and nonprofit partners to cover the costs of efforts to rebound from the pandemic.
Under the economic development heading, for example, about $4 million will start a “business boot camp” program to assist minority business owners impacted by the pandemic. Some $5 million will go to SelectCobb — the Cobb Chamber’s economic development arm — to provide grants in the hopes of attracting day care and childhood education employees.
Other recipients will include new initiatives, like a “co-responder” program that will deploy mental health professionals alongside police officers in crisis situations. The $4.6 million effort is a partnership between Cobb police and Highland Rivers Behavioral Health.
There’s then several capital expenditures, like $3 million for stormwater pipe repair and replacement, and $7 million for a new public health center in south Cobb, which would be around 30,000 square feet and offer services from Cobb and Douglas Public Health.
All told, the county received about 260 applications for funds, 212 of which were deemed eligible. Eighty made the final list, though others could be added if projects end up not panning out.
Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said one of her chief concerns was ensuring the one-time funding wouldn’t be committing the county to long-term spending.
“That was a priority of Cobb, was to focus on projects that will just use the funding and will not require any further funding,” said John Lisciandro of consulting firm Deloitte, which has received $5 million (paid out of the federal funds) to lead the planning of the spending.
Lisciandro added the money will be distributed on a reimbursement basis to ensure each program remains in compliance with the feds’ requirements.
Three of the five categories passed unanimously, while Commissioner Keli Gambrill voted against the allocations for community health and support services. She said she took issue with several of the projects funded in both those categories, particularly the rental assistance line item in the support services heading.
“We know it has not been a success. We’ve already expended, what, over $75 million in rental assistance? And we still have an eviction issue,” she told the MDJ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.