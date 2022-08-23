MARIETTA — The proposed overhaul of Cobb County’s trash pick-up system is headed for a rewrite.
Unveiled earlier this month as part of the county’s code amendment package, the changes would divide the county into four waste management districts with one trash hauler operating within each. The number of providers in Cobb would be cut down from about 20 to four.
County officials have been in talks for years about how to address steadily declining service quality under the county’s current system. A recent social media post from Cobb said residential trash pickup issues are the “number one complaint” the county receives.
Residents can currently contract independently with a number of trash haulers in a largely open, free market system. While residents can, as it were, “fire" their provider for issues like missed pickups and haulers that refuse to service certain areas, the county itself has no recourse or enforcement powers.
“We're looking for a stick,” as Commissioner Jerica Richardson put it.
But commissioners broadly agreed giving the four haulers a monopoly on their given district wasn’t the answer residents were looking for.
As they told the MDJ last week, Republican Commissioners Keli Gambrill and JoAnn Birrell were wary of the changes proposed by Jonathan Jenkins, head of Cobb's Sustainability, Waste and Beautification Department.
“I’m in favor of open markets,” said Birrell, who said at a meeting Monday she’d received more than 150 emails about the proposal over the weekend. “…There are other options we can look at, but I don’t support one hauler per district.”
East Cobb’s Bob Lax shared with the MDJ an email he sent to his neighbors expressing largely the same sentiment.
“Current independent providers, some of whom are excellent local businesses … will be driven out of business by large "connected" companies winning the bids (many of whom provide poor service today),” Lax wrote in part.
Gambrill, meanwhile, indicated the proposed prescriptions wouldn’t address residents' chief complaints. She went on to question whether the issues were as widespread as were being claimed.
“The only time that I had complaints of missed trash pickup was in April of 2020,” she said.
Asked by Gambrill for an accounting of how much complaints had risen since the pandemic, Jenkins did not provide firm numbers but said they had been at a steady level in recent years. West Cobb, he acknowledged, was a source of fewer complaints than other districts.
Gambrill went on to hammer Jenkins for not sitting down with trash haulers (he said the last meeting was in 2019) before rolling out the proposed code changes.
“While I appreciate the fact that we want to do meetings over the next three weeks, again, why weren't the meetings done with the haulers — with even the small ones and the large ones — like we have done with other code amendments?” she said.
And south Cobb’s Monique Sheffield said the code shouldn’t be designed to “penalize service haulers for one to two bad actors … We're talking about people's livelihoods. We're talking about them caring for their family and providing for their families. So we certainly don't want to want to interrupt or disrupt that.”
Birrell recommended the board table the matter until its next code amendment cycle in January 2023. Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said she wasn’t ready to abandon the undertaking yet, given how long the county has put off any major reforms.
“It makes me apprehensive to want to continue to delay a solution, because we've been telling people year after year that we're working on a solution … I think considering the conversation that we've had here today and your response, that there is opportunity to massage the code that’s before us,” said Cupid.
Commissioners will have three weeks to revisit the proposal before a public hearing on Sept. 13, with another to follow Sept. 27. An adoption date for the code amendment package has not yet been announced.
