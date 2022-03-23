MARIETTA — Cobb commissioners moved forward Tuesday with ending the county’s decades-old practice of airing political forums and debates on Cobb TV.
The policy change was proposed by Communications Director Ross Cavitt, who argued the practice was both technologically obsolete and financially burdensome.
“Decades ago, when the internet was just a passing fad, the commission formed the ability for the CobbTV folks to broadcast political debates and ballot issue forums in this room,” Cavitt said, noting that county government had special access to broadcast capabilities at the time.
With the proliferation of streaming capabilities, that’s no longer the case.
“Our unique ability to stream decades ago now is no longer unique. Anybody can stream meetings anywhere they want to, at any time, at little or no cost, as we’ve seen during the recent cityhood movements,” Cavitt added.
When the county last hosted regular forums during the 2018 election cycle, it held some 18 events in the Board of Commissioners’ meeting room in Marietta. Given the costs associated with staffing those events, the county began charging a fee to use the room. Cavitt said since then, the county’s not hosted any events in the room.
“We’ve had a few inquiries over the years. We’ve directed them to other county facilities where the buildings are not secure, (and) they have more room and free parking,” he said.
Commissioners noted the policy change would not change any other CobbTV practices, and that civic groups could still reserve the board’s meeting room during regular business hours when not otherwise in use. The policy change was approved unanimously.
Pulled from Tuesday’s agenda was a proposal by Chairwoman Lisa Cupid to advance $4 million to Cobb’s rental assistance providers. Cupid’s item was intended to tide those nonprofit groups over while the county waits for a $40 million top-up of funds from the state.
Monday, county staff raised concerns that pulling the money out of Cobb’s federal stimulus package, while permitted, could raise some eyebrows among its auditors. Cupid said Tuesday night she would table the item in the hopes of the top-up arriving sooner rather than later.
Finally, the commission adopted resolutions requesting some $17 million in federal grants for three marquee transportation projects.
The first is a series of road realignments in the area around the intersection of Cobb Parkway, Old 41 Highway, McCollum Parkway, and Kennesaw Due West Road, near the county airport. In south Cobb, a series of improvements are planned along the East-West Connector from Austell Road to I-285. Then there’s the Cumberland Sweep, a pedestrian, bike, and shuttle loop around the commercial district.
All three projects are still in the planning stages, with the federal grants covering 80% of the planning costs if approved. The remaining 20% will be paid for by 2022 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.