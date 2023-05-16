Pictured is a rendering of the five-story apartment building Terwilliger Pappas Multi-Family Partners plans to build at Big Shanty Road and Hidden Forest Court, near Kennesaw State University and Town Center mall.
MARIETTA — The Cobb Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a developer's request for a 25-foot addition to its five-story apartment building near Town Center mall and Kennesaw State University.
The vote in support of the request was 4-1, with Commissioner Keli Gambrill opposed.
Developer Terwilliger Pappas MultiFamily Partners asked for an amendment to the stipulation that its 240-unit apartment building be no taller than 55 feet.
The building will sit on just under four acres at Big Shanty Road and Hidden Forest Court.
The added height allowance, located on the roof of the building's parking deck, is for an amenity area with a fitness room, clubhouse, bathrooms and mechanical rooms, according to the request.
Gambrill said during the hearing she could not support the request because the manager of nearby Cobb County International Airport - McCollum Field needed to know about the height increase.
According to the Cobb Department of Transportation, Cobb airport managers are informed of any buildings 40 feet or taller going up within 4,000 feet of an airport.
Ligia Florin, an engineer with Cobb DOT, told Gambrill communication between the developer and airport managers is part of the site review process for a development.
"Yes, we know we have some buildings in the area that are 55 feet, which we're assuming that the airport has approved, but now going to 75 feet, how will that impact the airport and the changes that we know are coming to McCollum?" Gambrill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.