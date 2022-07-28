MARIETTA — Cobb County commissioners awarded a $500,000 contract for the creation of a unified development code (UDC) this week to Clarion Associates over the objections of the board’s two Republican members.
The multi-year project, according to county officials, will set out to streamline and modernize the county’s manifold zoning ordinances, development standards, and other land use and planning documents.
Critics of the UDC have alleged its real intent is to urbanize the county’s suburban enclaves, a charge vigorously denied by the county. But the objections raised by Commissioners Keli Gambrill and JoAnn Birrell before the 3-2 vote honed in on the process.
“My concern all along has been spending $500,000 on an outside consultant that doesn't know Cobb County … our staff knows the code, and what needs to change, and what needs deleting or adding,” said Birrell.
Gambrill, meanwhile, said she was concerned “one individual will direct the direction of the study.”
That individual, as would become apparent, was Chairwoman Lisa Cupid. Gambrill pointed to Cupid’s announcement at her State of the County address that Cobb would enact a $17 minimum wage. The declaration, she said, had backed the board into a corner before it had come to a consensus.
“By making an announcement, it puts the board in a very bad position if we disagree with something that has already been put out there without having the conversation,” she added.
Commissioner Monique Sheffield would later come to Cupid’s defense, saying she had, in fact, had talks on the $17 wage with staff prior to the speech.
Cupid’s argument was that each commissioner — not the chair alone — has the ability to guide policy decisions.
“With this here — as (was) the same for the class and pay study — any matter that a commissioner has the ability to influence always comes back before the whole board,” she said.
“…Whether or not those conversations start outside of the public eye, they will always have to come before the public, through this board, to vote on that matter. And that's the confidence I think that we can have with the board, and that the public should have — that anyone, any one of us, can influence the outcome of the work that we do. But it always takes the majority to pass it,” Cupid added.
Per the attached contract, Clarion's work will examine documents including the comprehensive plan, zoning ordinances, development standards, subdivision regulations, and design guidelines. A public outreach component will include surveys and interviews with the public, elected officials, and county staff, as well as town halls once a draft document is prepared.
