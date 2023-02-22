EAST COBB — Deviating from their normal Wednesday morning routines, members of the Catholic Church of St. Ann gathered to sing, worship and have a cross of ash marked on their foreheads.
The east Cobb church held five services over the day, beginning the six-week season of Lent leading up to Easter. The season commemorates Jesus Christ’s journey into the desert, where he fasted and was tempted by the devil.
At the end of St. Ann’s Mass, following the Eucharist, members filed down the aisles to receive the ash ritual. The Rev. Joseph Aquino, who presided over the 9 a.m. Mass, explained that ashes are a symbol of repentance for Christians — back in biblical times, people would sit in ashes and sackcloth to express penance.
“Through the development of the church, we've come to recognize that the 40 days of Lent … it begins with that sign,” Aquino said.
The senior priest said Ash Wednesday is a time to remember Genesis 3:19 — “you are dust and to dust you shall return.”
“Or, repent and believe in the Gospel,” he said. “So, it's a matter of conversion, and we need that constantly, to be reminded that we need to convert to God, who as creator has made us and has a plan for us, and so often we deviate from it. So we’re challenged to continue to have that unique relationship with him, and oftentimes it begins with saying ‘I'm sorry for my sins,’ and begin again.”
St. Ann members Fran Winkeljohn and Penny Patterson attend Mass every Ash Wednesday. For Winkeljohn, it’s a time of reflection.
“It’s a time to understand that we are all sinners, and it's a time to repent and allow Christ into our hearts more,” Winkeljohn said.
Patterson added that the season reminds her of the sacrifice that Christ made for all of his children.
In keeping with that theme, Christians often forego certain luxuries during Lent, seeking to follow Christ’s example.
“I just try to be an even better person,” Patterson said. “... I do give up little things … it's more of acts of kindness … being merciful to others, as he is merciful to us.”
Winkeljohn is giving up sweets for the season.
“Every time I think I want a piece of candy, I think of Christ and what he gave up for us, and think, I can give up a sweet,” she said.
Nick Rosner, a longtime member and self-described “cradle Catholic,” tries to attend church every Ash Wednesday, even if he’s out of town.
For Lent, he’s looking to watch less TV and lose some weight.
“Whether I make it or not, we’ll see,” he said with a laugh.
The annual tradition reminds Rosner of his life in the church, and where he’ll go after this life.
“You realize that you're only gonna be on this Earth for a short period of time, and the rest of the time you're going to be somewhere else, hopefully in a good place. Today I thought about my parents who are deceased, and the times we went to church … it's kind of a solemn moment that just kinda hits you,” he said.
