Patsy Bryan, founder of a Cobb County charity devoted to single mothers, was honored with a crown as she stepped down as chair during the group’s 15th birthday celebration this month.
Fran Sutton is succeeding Bryan as chair of the 10 Women of Hope charity organization.
Bryan was honored by a crowd of donors, supporters and fellow board members during the celebration at the Marietta Country Club.
During the ceremony, Bryan was crowned “queen for the day” by the master of ceremonies, Frank Wigington, president of Frank Wigington Landscape Company in Marietta. Penny Warren, one of the group's co-chairs, brought the crown as a surprise.
Bryan said she stepped down to make room for "newer, fresher ideas."
"It's bittersweet, I guess you could say," Bryan said. "We have come a long way since Day 1, and it is heartwarming to know that what we started 15 years ago is still going strong."
10 Women of Hope is an organization that provides financial support to single-parent households in Cobb County, usually single mothers but sometimes single dads and grandparents, when an urgent need arises.
Founded in 2007, the women behind 10 Women of Hope have assisted nearly 1,000 families, “all with no staff or building, just 10 dedicated, community-minded women,” Warren said.
Bryan gives all of the credit to God for making her organization successful in helping those in need.
"It is a God thing," she said. "Sometimes, it seems like we won't be able to help someone, but then just the right donation comes in at the right time."
Speaking with the MDJ, Warren explained how Bryan founded the group by following her passion to help as many people as she could.
“Patsy (Bryan) has worked for the city of Marietta for years and has helped people constantly,” Warren said. “She wanted to get a bunch of women together who could really help people who needed it and call the group HOPE, which stands for Helping Other People Everywhere…that’s what she wanted to do: give people hope.”
The group wouldn't exist, Warren said, if it weren't for Bryan's drive and will to make it happen.
Speaking of Bryan's drive, Warren recalls a dinner with her one night at a restaurant in town, she said, when Bryan noticed someone at the bar who was known for generous donations. She approached him, and came back to the table having just secured a $1,000 donation from the man.
The current members of the group are co-founders Fran Sutton, Lamuriel Peagler Adams, Wanda Callahan, Angie Davis and Jacki Payne, along with new members Alexis Blackmon, Maryellen Gomes, AikWah Leow, Michelle Sams and Amanda Seals.
The original 10 women of the group were Bryan, Warren, Sutton, Adams, Callahan, Davis, Payne, Laurel Kovach, Carla Brown and Jean Hawkins.
Anyone who wants to donate to 10 Women of Hope can visit their website at 10womenofhope.org or mail a donation to P.O. Box 1263, Marietta, GA 30061, 10 Women of Hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.