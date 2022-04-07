The Cobb Chamber of Commerce counted a technology tax incentive renewal and new regulations on online marketplaces as victories for its 2022 legislative agenda.
Senate Bill 332 — the Georgia Inform Consumers Act — was passed by the General Assembly at the urging of big-box retailers who say their goods are being stolen and resold in online marketplaces.
“We’re looking to require these online marketplaces …. Amazon, eBay, I mean, Etsy, some of these others, that are basically online pawn shops in some respects — we want transparency,” Home Depot lobbyist Brian Hudson told Cobb lawmakers in December.
Legislators created “organized retail crime” as a felony offense last year, but S.B. 332 requires high volume sellers in online marketplaces to provide their identities and contact information to consumers and platforms. The intent is to create a traceable pathway for resellers who may be selling contraband goods.
The bill’s authors, state Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, pitched the legislation as a “very big consumer protection bill” in an interview with the MDJ earlier this year. The bill enjoyed bipartisan support in both chambers.
“When you go in to sell something at a pawn shop, you have to show ID, you have to do this — you know, there’s controls in place,” Albers said. But when it comes to online marketplaces, “they’ve not done a good job at all. They’ve not been good stewards of that process.”
The chamber supported a series of tax breaks that were successfully passed this session. Among them was a renewal of Georgia’s sales tax break to tech companies who purchase computer equipment in the state. The measure was first implemented in 2001 in an effort to attract new technological investment to the state. House Bill 1291 renewed the break for another 20 years.
Other breaks passed by the General Assembly and supported by the Cobb Chamber included:
- A state income tax exemption for Georgians receiving military retirement payments.
- An extension of a sales tax exemption for tickets to major sporting events like the Super Bowl.
- A tax credit for contributions to local law enforcement agencies for spending items like salary supplements, equipment, and personnel.
Potentially relevant to Cobb County’s near future is House Bill 934. Passed by the House and Senate, it allows single-county Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (T-SPLOST) collections to continue even after the tax has raised the full amount specified in its creation. The SPLOST would continue to run for the full five years of its approval, much like Cobb County’s general purpose SPLOST fund.
Cobb County leaders have tried to pass a local T-SPLOST for years, with the next opportunity coming in 2024.
A proposal backed by the chamber to legalize sports betting in Georgia did not meet with similar success. State Sen. Jeff Mullis’ Senate Bill 142 would have placed gambling under control of the Georgia Lottery, passing along proceeds to fund higher education scholarships.
