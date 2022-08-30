Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid was appointed Monday to a leadership role in the National Association of Counties, a national organization of county officials.
According to a press release from the county, Cupid was appointed as the organization's economic development subcommittee chair under the umbrella of the Community, Economic and Workforce Development Steering Committee. Cupid was appointed by Denise Winfrey, the organization's president.
“Economic development is critical in sustaining a vibrant county where residents, employees, businesses and institutions can thrive. I am grateful to lead discussions about this at a national level and to bring best practices back home to Cobb for consideration,” Cupid said in the release.
Cupid is a member of the association's Economic Mobility Leadership Network, "a cohort of county-elected leaders focused on helping residents move up the economic ladder," the release said. "Network members examine the interconnected issues of economic mobility, including housing and workforce development and an overall low number of opportunities."
District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield also received an appointment as a member of the network. Sheffield joins seven other county leaders from across the country in forming the network.
The National Association of Counties is an organization designed to strengthen America's counties and serves nearly 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees, according to the release.
"Cupid and Sheffield’s appointments will allow them to serve on groups impacting 3,000 counties nationwide," the release stated. "They will share the initiatives Cobb County is undertaking to benefit its residents while learning about new and innovative programs launched by other counties."
