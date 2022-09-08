MARIETTA — When Andrew Beatton heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died, he immediately left the downtown Marietta cafe he co-owns and walked three blocks south to visit The Corner Shop, a British-themed gift shop on Marietta Square.
Beatton, a native of Kent, England, purchased a Union Jack, some chocolates and other items to decorate his store with, and chatted about the news with Lyn Baker, a fellow Brit who was manning The Corner Shop’s cash register.
“You know, kind of commiserate and just share our thoughts,” Beatton said. “Not feelings, because Brits don't do that.”
Baker, who originally hails from Hampshire, England, tried to maintain that characteristic stiff upper lip as she spoke about the queen. But she admitted to crying upon hearing the news, and grew dewy-eyed again as she reflected on what Elizabeth represented — strong values, service to one’s country.
“It's not unexpected,” Baker said. “But she has been the queen all my life. And she was an amazing woman, she was a very hard working lady. She will be greatly missed.”
Beatton moved to the U.S. from London with his American wife seven years ago. The couple opened Tuesday Coffee + Shoppe on Church Street last year. He plans to press his recently purchased flag and hang it outside the cafe in honor of the queen, who he called “an incredible woman, both as a leader and as a mother.”
His shop will also offer English breakfast tea and English biscuits in the coming days.
“Just being born in the era she was born in and handed a kingdom at such a young age, and to be such an incredible inspiration to people,” Beatton said. “... She is the last of her era. I don't think we will have a monarch as incredible as her for a long, long time, just because of what she went through and what she was able to demonstrate and what she was able to navigate. It's a very somber, sober thing to have lost her now. It's really sad.”
As shoppers perused the sweets, tea and trinkets that line The Corner Shop’s walls, a radio played the BBC’s broadcast of Prime Minister Liz Truss, who took office Tuesday, addressing the British people.
With Elizabeth’s death, Charles, the queen’s eldest son, automatically became monarch. Beatton reflected on the strangeness that, for the first time in 70 years, the British national anthem is now “God Save the King.” Soon, British currency and stamps will bear a new face.
“She represents, I think, what many Brits would say is just that really strong, consistent steadfastness that we witnessed through World War II, through economies collapsing, through (Princess) Diana passing … She was just a symbol of reliability and strength,” Beatton said. “We'll never have anyone like her, we'll never have anyone that can truly represent that British spirit as well as she had, and has, and will continue throughout her legacy.”
Samantha Garmon hails from Royal Leamington Spa, a town just outside of Stratford-upon-Avon, the birthplace of William Shakespeare, and has lived in Cobb for 17 years. She owns the Queen’s Pantry, a British-themed store in east Cobb which sells chocolates, memorabilia, and an array of items showcasing the queen.
Garmon said Elizabeth’s death is “absolutely horrific,” for her, the store’s staff and customers, and Brits around the world.
“I think most Brits woke up this morning with the news running 24/7, which is unusual for us, and we heard that she was having her family come up to Balmoral and stay with her,” Garmon said as a BBC newscast reporting Elizabeth’s death ran on a television above the store’s checkout counter. “I think we all sort of went, ‘She’s not got long,’ but when they announced it, I can tell you there were tears – from staff, from the customers, everybody who stood in here at the time when the news broke. It was shocking. She was 96, but it’s shocking.”
The importance of the queen to the shop, beyond its name, is evident throughout the store: it boasts two cardboard cutouts of Elizabeth and an array of items, from coffee cups celebrating her recent Platinum Jubilee to shortbread cookies adorned with her image.
Garmon put out a condolence book for customers to sign shortly after news of Elizabeth’s death broke, and she said the shop will offer free tea and biscuits to customers.
Liam Farrelly, an east Cobb resident, was not planning on visiting the Queen’s Pantry today. However, when he heard the news, he decided to stop by, pay his respects, and buy some chocolate.
“I just came out of the driveway, I was heading this direction, but not to this store. I said I have to come in and give my condolences to Sam,” Farrelly said.
Like Garmon, Farrelly said that despite Elizabeth’s age, he was shocked by her passing.
“It’s a shocker when any head of state passes, but especially the queen, because she’s from our neighboring country,” said Farrelly, an Irishman. “She seemed to be a real good ruler of her country.”
Jim Pernikoff was enjoying lunch at Bagelicious when he got a notification on his phone that the queen had died.
“I frankly expected all along that she would live as long as her mother (Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon) did, make it to 100, but obviously it didn’t quite happen,” Pernikoff said. “I’m not a big customer here, I do pop in once in a blue moon, but I figured I would stop by and express my condolences.”
The Queen’s Pantry will celebrate its 10th anniversary next month, but Garmon said her focus will turn to mourning and honoring the queen, as well as showcasing the coronation of Charles, for the foreseeable future.
“I think it’s going to be a hard time,” Garmon said. “We’ll probably have the news on for the next however long. We will show live the funeral, we will show live the king’s coronation when that happens. We will be here as a community store for the community, whether they’re Brits, anybody from the Commonwealth and all our Anglophile customers.”
