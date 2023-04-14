State Rep. Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta, Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and others cut the ribbon on a nature walk bringing awareness to falls at the North Cobb Regional Library on Friday. The walk itself is at the inner loop of Swift-Cantrell Park in Kennesaw, though inclement weather forced the ribbon cutting to be held inside the library.
Elizabeth Head, deputy director over the Injury Prevention Program at the Georgia Department of Public Health, speaks about a new nature walk in Kennesaw to raise awareness about falls on Friday, April 14.
State rep. Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta, Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and others cut the ribbon on a nature walk bringing awareness to falls at the North Cobb Regional Library on Friday, April 14. The walk itself is at the inner loop of Swift-Cantrell Park in Kennesaw, though inclement weather forced the ribbon cutting to be held inside the library.
State Rep. Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta, Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and others cut the ribbon on a nature walk bringing awareness to falls at the North Cobb Regional Library on Friday. The walk itself is at the inner loop of Swift-Cantrell Park in Kennesaw, though inclement weather forced the ribbon cutting to be held inside the library.
Jake Busch
State Rep. Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta, Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and others cut the ribbon on a nature walk bringing awareness to falls at the North Cobb Regional Library on Friday. The walk itself is at the inner loop of Swift-Cantrell Park in Kennesaw, though inclement weather forced the ribbon cutting to be held inside the library.
Jake Busch
jbusch@mdjonline.com
The new nature walk on the inner loop of Kennesaw’s Swift Cantrell Park seeks to raise awareness about falls, which affect people of all ages.
Jake Busch
jbusch@mdjonline.com
Elizabeth Head, deputy director over the Injury Prevention Program at the Georgia Department of Public Health, speaks about a new nature walk in Kennesaw to raise awareness about falls on Friday, April 14.
Jake Busch
jbusch@mdjonline.com
Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill speaks about a new nature walk in Kennesaw to raise awareness about falls on Friday, April 14.
Jake Busch
jbusch@mdjonline.com
Kennesaw mayor Derek Easterling speaks about a new nature walk in Kennesaw to raise awareness about falls on Friday, April 14.
Jake Busch
jbusch@mdjonline.com
State Rep. Lisa Campbell, D-Kennesaw, speaks about a new nature walk in Kennesaw to raise awareness about falls on Friday, April 14.
Jake Busch
jbusch@mdjonline.com
Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid speaks about the new nature walk on the inner loop of Kennesaw's Swift Cantrell Park, which seeks to raise awareness about falls, on Friday, April 14.
Jake Busch
jbusch@mdjonline.com
Attendees listen to speakers at the North Cobb Library prior to the ribbon cutting for a nature walk bringing awareness to falls on Friday.
Jake Busch
jbusch@mdjonline.com
Tom Brooks, a communications specialist with Cobb County Public Library, speaks about the new nature walk at Swift-Cantrell Park that seeks to raise awareness about falls.
Jake Busch
jbusch@mdjonline.com
State rep. Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta, Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and others cut the ribbon on a nature walk bringing awareness to falls at the North Cobb Regional Library on Friday, April 14. The walk itself is at the inner loop of Swift-Cantrell Park in Kennesaw, though inclement weather forced the ribbon cutting to be held inside the library.
KENNESAW — A new educational nature walk at Swift-Cantrell Park seeks to bring awareness to, and prevent, people falling.
Different signs along the inner loop at the park feature facts about falls in an effort to educate the public while promoting safe and healthy lifestyles.
The ribbon cutting for the walk was held inside the North Cobb Regional Library Friday due to inclement weather.
Speakers at the event included Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, Commissioner Keli Gambrill, state representatives Lisa Campbell, D-Kennesaw, and Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta, and Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling.
The walk is a partnership between Cobb County Public Library, Cobb Senior Services, Kennesaw, the Georgia Department of Public Health, Emory University’s Injury Prevention Research Center and Shepherd Center.
According data from the Georgia Public Health Department, Cobb residents made 7,894 emergency room visits caused by falls in 2021.
“Falls are not a natural part of aging and can happen at any age or stage of life,” the county noted in a pamphlet about the walk.
Cupid and Easterling, however, talked about the struggles their elderly relatives endured related to falls.
“The human experience is a universal experience, and I think something like this is an opportunity to bring us together, to see what we can do to help make our county ... more welcoming, more safe and inviting for everyone,” Cupid said.
According to U.S. census data, 13.3% of Cobb residents, or just over 100,000 people, are 65 or older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.