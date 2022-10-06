KENNESAW — The latest leg of a long-awaited project to divert traffic from the often-congested Barrett Parkway got rolling Thursday.
Backdropped by the woods the road will soon run through, officials broke ground on the $37.9 million third phase of the $50 million South Barrett Reliever.
The roadway will connect Roberts Court, which currently dead-ends by a Home Depot, to Greers Chapel Road by way of a bridge across I-75. Once finished (Cobb County estimates a ribbon cutting in about two years’ time), it’ll allow drivers to bypass the hectic commercial strip between Cobb Parkway and Town Center Mall.
“I've been very active with … a lot of projects, and this one is going to be unbelievable,” said Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, who represents the area.
In a corridor that the Georgia Department of Transportation says sees 60,000 cars a day, Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said the project could decrease traffic on Barrett Parkway by upwards of 20%.
“Today's project certainly helps to underscore this area as a residential and economic destination, by adding a dedicated second left turn lane onto Roberts Court. It also will signalize the intersection of Shiloh Valley Drive and Greers Chapel Drive, which are both dead-end roads that serve several big box stores, but also a large neighborhood of about 300 units,” Cupid said.
Kelly Keappler, chair of the Town Center Community Improvement District (CID), said the project’s been implemented in phases since 2008.
“The board always knew that providing an alternative to Barrett Parkway would not only reduce traffic patterns, but also (provide) quality of life (improvements),” Keappler said.
CID Executive Director Tracy Styf placed the project’s origins even further back in time.
“This project, the South Barrett Reliever, was in our very first master plan 25 years ago,” she said. “At the time, we knew the growth that was coming to this community, and the CID and the county worked together to have the vision and foresight to plan for what’s to come.”
Financial support for the project came from a variety of sources. Cobb County’s 2016 SPLOST package earmarked $18 million, adding another $2 million in 2021, while the Atlanta Regional Commission allocated $10.5 million in 2018. Other backers include the State Roadway and Toll Authority and CID itself, which has put up $1.9 million.
Construction is only likely to result in “intermittent” impacts to commuters, according to Transportation Director Drew Raessler. While lane closures on I-75 are possible during construction of the bridge, they’ll be during off-peak hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.