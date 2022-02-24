CUMBERLAND — It wasn’t on Tuesday’s agenda for Cobb’s Board of Commissioners retreat, but the cityhood question is becoming an increasingly difficult one to ignore.
Hours into a seminar on facilitating communication among the board, the incorporation question crept into the ninth floor conference room of the Cumberland Comcast headquarters where county leadership’s been holed up for two days.
It arose, in part, due to a meeting last week where Commissioner Keli Gambrill had planned to discuss the county’s comprehensive plan. That was canceled at the eleventh hour, however, when Gambrill received “an email I probably wasn’t meant to get” on a Lost Mountain cityhood town hall.
The tangled communications around that change of plans opened up a broader discussion around how the board should respond to the imminent May 24 referendums for Lost Mountain, Vinings, and East Cobb. All three have been signed into law in recent weeks by Gov. Brian Kemp after speedy passage through the General Assembly.
Tyler Reinagel, vice president of economic development at Kennesaw State University, suggested whatever the board’s position, it should approach the issue with a “unified voice.”
Commissioners tentatively agreed with that sentiment, and that keeping one another in the loop with respect to the various efforts was a worthwhile goal. Where they diverged at times was in what role the county should play as Election Day approaches.
Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said come March, cityhood is going to be the main focus of her energies, and asked her colleagues to set aside petty differences in the meantime.
“If we show we’re disjointed on these small things, we’ll never get to the big picture,” she added.
She further pointed to a great deal of “misinformation” from all sides, citing “ridiculous questions” like allegations that the board intended to defund the county police department.
“There’s a six-week time window, basically, to educate people before they start early voting,” Cupid said.
Commissioner Monique Sheffield agreed that the county has a responsibility to put all the relevant education on the table so the citizenry can “make an educated decision.”
Cupid said she plans to host a series of town halls and other events addressing “the myriad of questions that we’re getting, that are ranging from the county is doing this to us, to these are the reasons why this is happening, to can I vote on this.
“We’re getting such a broad array of questions … there’s no systematic way of getting information about this.”
County government had been largely quiet on the issue over the last year, but in recent weeks has rolled out an “awareness campaign” to share how it says the new cities would impact its operations. Critics have charged the campaign is an anti-cityhood operation, while the county maintains it is neutral on the issue.
Commissioner Jerica Richardson, for her part, told the MDJ last week she'll be voting "no" on the East Cobb proposal, citing gaps in the city's feasibility study, the quick turnaround to a referendum, and other issues.
Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said that the county was “behind the eight ball” on the issue, but that shouldn’t stop it from meeting it head-on.
“I’m looking at cityhood kind of the same as SPLOST,” Birrell said. “We can’t advocate one way or another, but we can educate … We had 24 town halls prior to the referendum, a year or two before the referendum, to educate people on the SPLOST — not to advocate that we’re for or against. The bottom line is, it’s up to the people to vote and decide what they want in the referendum.”
Gambrill, however, wants a more hands-off approach. Given the massive slate of other issues awaiting the board — 19, by County Manager Jackie McMorris’ count — there were better uses of commissioners’ time available.
“Our comments have been made. It is out of our hands,” Gambrill said. “So do we continue to sit here and waste time focusing on something that is out of our control? We don’t have a vote. We’ve already had a say, and it’s out of our hands.”
The board convenes for the final day of its retreat Friday. Gambrill said cityhood is, in fact, among the topics to be discussed, along with a half dozen or so others — all before lunchtime.
