MARIETTA — The Cobb County Board of Elections Monday unanimously approved certification of the results of the Dec. 6 runoff between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
Warnock won Cobb County with 166,346 votes (59.57%) to Walker's 112,920 votes (40.43%).
Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler told the board Monday her office was "very pleased with the election night process," noting the first precinct to report its votes was Marietta 4B, at 8:01 p.m., while the last precinct to report its votes was Oregon 04, at 10:30 p.m. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
Eveler added that advance voting results were uploaded at 7:25 p.m. on election night, though mail-in ballots were not fully uploaded until 1:30 a.m.
According to Eveler, 278,437 ballots were cast out of 511,730 eligible voters, a turnout of 54.41%, which she said was in line with what election officials expected.
Of those ballots, 164,198 (about 59%) were cast by mail or during early voting.
Eveler said the board counted 386 mail-in ballots that were received after the day of the runoff. After roughly 3,400 absentee ballot mailings were delayed by the Thanksgiving holiday, Cobb Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill allowed those ballots to be received as late as Dec. 9, so long as they were postmarked by election day.
In her report, Eveler also addressed a hiccup that meant some absentee ballots had to be duplicated. The root of the issue was a perforated stub on the ballots that some voters didn't remove. Without removing the stub, the ballot did not fit properly into the provided envelope.
One public commenter, Susan Strevens, said her ballot was not perforated, but Eveler said all ballots did have perforated stubs, though they were less obvious than on the general election ballots.
"We do print our own ballots on our mobile ballot printer, and it wasn't clearly delineated that the stub was there," Eveler said.
Eveler's office received many calls about the stubs, and elections staff told many people to not worry about the stub and fold the ballot, so long as it fit in the envelope.
"Some people made their own choices and it was too large to fit into the envelope with the stub, and often that caused some damage to the ballot," Eveler said.
She said there were a large number of ballots that required duplication because they were damaged, adding her office has discussed running a test in the future before sending out ballots to prevent the issue from occurring again.
"The good news is that a ballot cannot be discounted because it's damaged," Eveler said. "We will always duplicate any damaged ballot and it will be counted."
One bright spot of the election, Eveler added, was that Cobb was one of 18 counties to participate in the poll pad pilot program, which was spearheaded by the secretary of state's office.
The program, which involved the use of cellular poll pads, reduced check-in times for voters, she said, as elections staff did not need to enter a voter's information into a laptop. She said it also eliminated the need to have a voter fill out an extra form before voting.
"Those two innovations really cut down on the chance of error," Eveler said. "The quickness of moving through the lines, it was a great program."
