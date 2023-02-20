MARIETTA — Local bakers are breaking out the plastic babies and colored sugar.
Tuesday is Mardi Gras, and though Marietta Square may be more than 400 miles from Bourbon Street, there are revelers here, too. Along with the beads and costumes, those who celebrate are baking and purchasing the holiday’s traditional dessert — king cake.
Douceur de France, the french bakery on South Marietta Parkway, has churned out hundreds of the cakes in the past week, said Adrienne Benson, the bakery’s general manager.
In addition to the New Orleans-style cakes, Douceur de France has also been selling the flakier version commonly found in northern France, known as galette des rois.
Chef John Peaco, a baker at Douceur de France, showed off a king cake made with braided brioche dough, filled with almond cream and topped with royal icing and colored sugar.
There’s also the hidden piece inside.
“We changed it up where we put a lot of different things in there,” Benson said.
Added Peaco, “we have babies, angels, frogs, bunnies, turtles … If there’s not something in it, it’s not a real king cake.”
Another shop that was selling the festive dessert Monday is the Marietta location of Henri’s, the Atlanta-based French bakery and deli.
The king cakes at Henri’s are made with sweet dough, filled with cinnamon or cream cheese, and topped with glaze, icing and colored sugar. In addition to the baby inside the cake, the outside is decorated with coins, beads, ribbons and a mask.
Brandon Gonzalez, a worker at Henri’s, said the shop had packed up 17 king cakes Monday for pickup, and had sold “dozens upon dozens” more in recent days.
“It’s a wonderful holiday,” Gonzalez said. “I don’t celebrate it myself, but I’ve been told about it, and it sounds pretty rad.”
