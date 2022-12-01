MARIETTA — Whether on evictions or unsafe apartments, Cobb County has made a lot of noise lately when it comes to housing issues.
Thursday, officials asked their legislative counterparts to help give them some teeth.
Since the pandemic, tenants in Cobb have pled with county commissioners to address dangerous conditions in their apartments like mold, flooding, and pest infestations. They’ve also asked for relief from a rising tide of evictions, which are up about 33% over this time last year, according to data from the Atlanta Regional Commission.
The frequent reply from the county has been that its hands are tied.
“Most of the process, if not all of it, is within the authority of the state. We follow state law,” Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said at a county commission meeting last month. "So while we cannot change that … what we can do is petition for our legislators at the state to change that.”
That petitioning continued Thursday at the annual breakfast between the county and state lawmakers.
Commissioner Monique Sheffield said she’d like to see the state end the practice of putting tenants’ possessions out on the curb when they’re evicted, instead providing a grace period for residents to move out.
“Whether it's finding a storage unit or new place to live — but to have your possessions placed on the street, it's just a little bit inhumane, and for most it’s everything that they have,” she said.
Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens likewise said he’s compelled to carry out an eviction as soon as a magistrate judge signs off on it.
“When he gives me that writ, then we go to work. When he gives that, I have to go to work,” Owens said. “I cannot wait 15, 20 days.”
Owens later added, "Just about the evictions, I'm not sure what we can do to make it better. Maybe a term, giving extra time, may work, I’m not sure.”
Commissioners said they would also like to see the state mirror the county’s recently adopted policy of requiring inspections for rental units. State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, called the proposal “a good idea,” but asked what happens when a complex is deemed uninhabitable.
Community Development Director Jessica Guinn replied that “The only instance where immediately someone would have to be removed from that apartment, and it could not be leased anymore, will be if it's a life safety issue.”
But concerns about trying to keep tenants housed can make it difficult for governments to hit neglectful owners where it hurts — their wallets. Outgoing Solicitor General Barry Morgan said some apartment owners look on the small fines slapped on them by local governments as “a cost of doing business.”
“They’ll write a $1,000 check every time,” Morgan said. “… We were dealing with a Canadian owner in this one apartment complex. They were not going to respond to us. And they finally did respond to us when I decided that I was going to stack every charge that we have, and I told them that our recommendation was going to be eight years in prison and an $80,000 fine. That's when we finally got some movement.”
Whether any of the county’s suggestions will get anywhere under the Gold Dome is another matter. Cobb's legislative delegation is majority Democratic, but both houses of the legislature remain GOP-controlled.
State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, couldn't attend Thursday's meeting due to a constituent issue, but said she’s not heard of any talk about addressing evictions from Republican leadership.
“I think a lot of times — with some of their proposals — the property owners come down on the short end of that stick, but I have not seen any specific legislation as it relates to evictions and property being put out,” she said. “I would have to see that legislation. I don't have to tell you that the devil is in the details, and so even even ideas that sound conceptually positive don't always end up that way."
