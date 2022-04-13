MARIETTA — Another $6.9 million in federal rental assistance funds was added to Cobb County’s coffers this week.
The latest round is added atop $39 million already distributed by the county during the pandemic, and another $40 million accepted by the Board of Commissioners two weeks ago.
The key difference with the latest round of funds is that tenants at risk of losing their homes do not need to demonstrate a direct “COVID hardship” — a loss of income caused directly by the pandemic. The $40 million accepted last month, on the other hand, still has that requirement.
That was part of the reason the acceptance carried on a party line vote by the board. Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, who voted in favor of the $40 million allocation two weeks ago, told the MDJ she was opposed to accepting further funds not tied to the hardship requirement.
Of the $6.9 million, $1.5 million is qualified as “high need” aid and will immediately start going out the door. The U.S. Treasury Department defines that category as individuals with very low incomes who are spending more than half of their income on rent or are “living in substandard or overcrowded conditions.”
The remaining $5.4 million will sit in the bank for a few weeks while Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy develops additional streams to get the aid out, Finance Director Bill Volckmann told commissioners at a Monday work session.
Capital improvements
Meanwhile, the board signed off on spending $25.3 million in reserve funds on an assortment of capital projects including building renovations, HVAC systems, computer equipment, and vehicles.
The reserve fund (or “fund balance”), Volckmann said, has climbed to some 44% of spending, shaking out to more than $200 million in the bank. That’s well above the board’s recently adopted goal of maintaining reserves at 25% of spending, freeing up cash for maintenance and capital projects.
Tuesday’s allocation might have originally sailed through without controversy. Commissioner Keli Gambrill, however, took issue with a late addition of an extra $4 million to the original $21.3 million allocation, bringing the total to $25.3 million.
Unlike the rest of the money, that extra $4 million was set aside as a contingency, uncommitted to any existing projects. Gambrill charged it was, in effect, a “slush fund” setting aside $1 million for each commissioner to spend as they see fit.
“If we've got $4 million dollars to spend, it should be going back against the list of projects that are sitting out there — not putting it into the hands of the commissioners to pick and choose their projects,” Gambrill said at Monday’s work session.
Not so, County Manager Jackie McMorris and Chairwoman Lisa Cupid protested. The goal of the extra $4 million was to set aside money that could be used for unforeseen or emergency projects which hadn’t already come up. And any decisions on how to spend that money would have to come back for a full board vote.
“If you have something that you want to see, we've had budget discussions. I didn't hear that when I met with you during your budget … There's a presumption here because there's $4 million, that $1 million is going to each district. This is just a bucket,” Cupid said.
Added McMorris at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday, “Too many times, staff is asked to go out and fix something, to repair something … but unless (funding) is approved, we have no way to do that. This is just, for lack of a better way of looking at it, an earmark so if you get a request — and I have gotten several — we can then come back to you by agenda and say, of this money, here’s a capital project, a one-time expenditure, if you so choose to (fund it).”
Gambrill would go on to be the lone vote against the item.
