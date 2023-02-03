MARIETTA — Cobb County’s 2022 1% sales tax is raking in cash and projected to hit its $750 million target two years ahead of schedule, according to county Finance Director Bill Volckmann.
If the blistering pace of revenues continues, it could leave Cobb commissioners an extra $350 million — or more — to work with by the time the six-year cycle wraps up in 2028. The 2022 package was approved in 2020 with about two thirds of the vote.
“Money is not an issue,” Deputy County Manager Jimmy Gisi told commissioners Thursday. “Bill (Volckmann) says we’ve got more money in the bank already with the (2022) program than we can spend.”
The county’s monthly financial reports back up that assessment. The special-purpose local-option sales tax (SPLOST) was projected to bring in about $10.4 million per month in its first 12 months; currently, Volckmann said, it’s averaging more than $18 million a month.
“That’s amazing,” said Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, not the only board member to be pleasantly surprised by the news.
The previous SPLOST cycle, running from 2016 through the end of 2021, saw similarly stellar performance, bringing in almost $200 million over its original $750 million projection. But the current cycle is on track to blow past even those figures.
Volckmann told the MDJ the extra collections are good insurance in case of an economic downturn. He pointed to the 2005 cycle, which started out beating expectations but later fell short courtesy of the Great Recession.
And Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said given the rising construction costs of recent years, the extra collections may provide backup cash if budgets are overrun.
Gisi encouraged commissioners to help prioritize which projects they want out the gate first, saying the only factor holding the county back is manpower.
If the present SPLOST does top the $750 million mark, commissioners could allocate “revenue above projections” to additional projects. But that money isn’t available until collections hit the mark, and they’re limited in sending that money to projects approved in the SPLOST package.
That means, to the dismay of Birrell, the 2016 SPLOST’s planned renovation of Gritters Library (currently $2.5 million short on funding) won’t be eligible.
Commissioners do, however, have some flexibility, with a number of general-purpose line items (like road resurfacing) that allow them to creatively allocate funding.
“We will slowly dip our toes in the water on that,” Gisi said, as the county gets closer to hitting that magic number.
Commissioner Keli Gambrill said were it possible, she would support pulling the plug on the SPLOST once it hits its $750 million target and rolling out a new referendum.
But the county doesn't have that option, according to Gisi — the tax is required to run for the full six-year term specified in the referendum.
