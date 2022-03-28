MARIETTA — The proposed city of East Cobb, if approved by voters in May, would not see any special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) revenues of its own until at least 2028, according to cityhood advocate Cindy Cooperman.
A part of the revenue from the county government's existing six-year sales tax cycle, which was last approved by voters in 2020 and began collecting money this year, goes to each city in the county, with the exact amount based on their population. Altogether, Cobb’s existing six cities receive about a quarter for every dollar collected.
By law, projects on the current list must be completed, and the split to each city will remain the same through the end of the cycle on Dec. 31, 2027. In future cycles, however, the city of East Cobb would be able to set its own project lists funded by its own revenues, Cooperman said.
“Should the cities form, one of the advantages is that the SPLOST dollars ... those dollars get to stay directly in the community and can be invested in things like capital improvement projects for roadways and projects like that,” Cooperman said during the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club's monthly luncheon on Friday.
That arrangement could be extended to the proposed cities of Vinings and Lost Mountain, which sent emissaries Taryn Bowman and Scott Johnson to the club as part of cityhood panel discussion.
City-county relations were a major theme of the discussion, as advocates argued services offered by the proposed cities would only improve on the county’s.
Bowman, for example, said incorporating Vinings would give residents peace of mind about control of their neighborhoods.
“As a neighborhood, we fight zoning battles year, after year, after year … and we’re just tired of fighting zoning battles,” Bowman said. “If we lose one, it'll really, really hurt Vinings, and I know (it’ll hurt) these other areas too. So we just want to have— we want to control our own destiny.”
As Bowman noted, however, future service agreements between the new cities and the county would have to be negotiated between both parties. Service delivery agreements, negotiated between city and county governments, determine which government provides which services, and where. Created in the 1990s by House Bill 489, it aims to prevent double taxation.
In Cobb, residents pay taxes to the county for services they already receive through their municipal government. To compensate, the county reimburses the cities based on the size of their respective tax digests under an agreement last updated in 2014.
Whether that agreement would survive if the various new cities are successful remains to be seen. While Cooperman told the MDJ East Cobb could receive “a pretty big revenue stream” from those reimbursements, its feasibility study offered only a ballpark figure of less than $1 million, citing “the vagaries of multi-party negotiations” among other unknown variables.
Panelists also took shots at the county government's “public awareness campaign,” which itself has pointed to the “unanswered questions” of cityhood advocates in recent weeks. County officials have stated the incorporation efforts, if successful, could cost Cobb some $45 million in revenue, and would increase fire response times in the city of East Cobb.
“Did I tell you that we had a third-party, totally unbiased study done, that looked at what the financial feasibility of these these communities are? I said that, right?” Johnson said, referring to the city’s feasibility study from the University of Georgia.
“Cobb County’s given you their numbers, and I’m not saying they’re — I’m just saying … I’d rather listen to an entity that is unbiased and has no dog in the fight, like the University of Georgia, than someone who has given me numbers that I might or might not think they are biased toward an outcome,” he added.
Added Bowman, “This was introduced in the 2021 legislative session. We had our study done, they had their study done — Cobb’s late to the game. They had a long time to have a study done. So they can't just come in at the last minute and throw something together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.