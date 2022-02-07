vinings-2022 map.jpg

Map of the proposed city of Vinings.

ATLANTA — State Rep. John Carson's bill to incorporate Vinings as its own city cleared the Georgia House of Representatives Monday on a 99-56 vote. 

Like its counterpart in Lost Mountain, which passed minutes earlier, House Bill 840 now advances to the Georgia Senate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

