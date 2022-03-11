ATLANTA — The proposal to revive the long-lost city of Mableton cleared the Georgia House of Representatives on a 134-2 vote Friday.
Following on the heels of the proposed cities of East Cobb, Lost Mountain, and Vinings, Mableton was the last of Cobb’s four cityhood efforts to receive a floor vote. It passed with the most support of any proposal yet considered.
The bill sponsored by state Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, now heads to the Georgia Senate. If passed by the Senate and signed into law by the governor, voters will decide whether to incorporate in a Nov. 8 referendum.
Unlike its three counterparts, which will be voted on in May, Thomas included language in her bill to allow the Cobb Board of Elections to decide whether to hold the referendum in May or November. That decision was made for them in late February, as the bill was not signed into law by the required deadline to advertise a May referendum.
Mableton is also the only one of Cobb’s four cityhood movements to have previously been incorporated. It first became a city in 1912, but four years later, the town’s residents voted to dissolve the municipality after it was overwhelmed by flooding, necessitating county aid.
If approved by the voters, it would be one of the county’s largest cities, with more than 70,000 residents. The resurrected city would provide those residents with four services: parks and recreation, sanitation, planning and zoning and code enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.